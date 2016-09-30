Search
    Prep Football Standings - Sept. 30

    Posted Today at 9:08 a.m.

    Big Rivers Conference

    Menomonie (5-1)............................................................ 4-0

    Rice Lake (5-1)................................................................ 3-1

    Chippewa Falls (4-2)..................................................... 3-1

    Hudson (4-2)................................................................... 2-2

    Superior (4-2)................................................................. 2-2

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-2)............................................. 2-2

    River Falls (1-5).............................................................. 0-4

    Eau Claire North (0-6)................................................... 0-4

    Friday, Sept. 30

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

    Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

    Rice Lake at Menomonie

    River Falls at Superior

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Hudson at Chippewa Falls

    Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial

    Eau Claire North at River Falls

    Rice Lake at Superior

    Heart O’ North Conference

    Northwestern (5-1)........................................................ 4-0

    Hayward (5-1)................................................................. 3-1

    Bloomer (5-1)................................................................. 3-1

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (5-1).......................................... 3-1

    Cumberland (2-4)........................................................... 2-2

    Spooner (1-5)................................................................. 1-3

    Ladysmith (1-5).............................................................. 0-4

    Barron (0-6)..................................................................... 0-4

    Friday, Sept. 30

    Ladysmith at Barron

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer

    Northwestern at Hayward

    Cumberland at Spooner

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Hayward at Bloomer

    Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

    Northwestern at Cumberland

    Spooner at Ladysmith

    Lakeland 8-Man Conference

    Luck (4-2)......................................................................... 3-0

    Northwood-Solon Springs (5-1)................................. 4-1

    Prairie Farm (4-1)........................................................... 3-1

    Siren (4-1)........................................................................ 3-1

    Bruce (3-3)....................................................................... 1-3

    Mellen (0-4)..................................................................... 0-4

    Winter (2-4)..................................................................... 0-4

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Birchwood at Siren

    Luck at Bruce

    New Auburn at Winter

    Prairie Farm at Northwood/Solon Springs

    Saturday, Oct. 8

    Mercer/Butternut at Mellen

