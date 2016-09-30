Prep Football Standings - Sept. 30
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie (5-1)............................................................ 4-0
Rice Lake (5-1)................................................................ 3-1
Chippewa Falls (4-2)..................................................... 3-1
Hudson (4-2)................................................................... 2-2
Superior (4-2)................................................................. 2-2
Eau Claire Memorial (4-2)............................................. 2-2
River Falls (1-5).............................................................. 0-4
Eau Claire North (0-6)................................................... 0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
All Games at 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Rice Lake at Menomonie
River Falls at Superior
Friday, Oct. 7
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Rice Lake at Superior
Heart O’ North Conference
Northwestern (5-1)........................................................ 4-0
Hayward (5-1)................................................................. 3-1
Bloomer (5-1)................................................................. 3-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (5-1).......................................... 3-1
Cumberland (2-4)........................................................... 2-2
Spooner (1-5)................................................................. 1-3
Ladysmith (1-5).............................................................. 0-4
Barron (0-6)..................................................................... 0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Ladysmith at Barron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Northwestern at Hayward
Cumberland at Spooner
Friday, Oct. 7
Hayward at Bloomer
Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Northwestern at Cumberland
Spooner at Ladysmith
Lakeland 8-Man Conference
Luck (4-2)......................................................................... 3-0
Northwood-Solon Springs (5-1)................................. 4-1
Prairie Farm (4-1)........................................................... 3-1
Siren (4-1)........................................................................ 3-1
Bruce (3-3)....................................................................... 1-3
Mellen (0-4)..................................................................... 0-4
Winter (2-4)..................................................................... 0-4
Friday, Oct. 7
Birchwood at Siren
Luck at Bruce
New Auburn at Winter
Prairie Farm at Northwood/Solon Springs
Saturday, Oct. 8
Mercer/Butternut at Mellen