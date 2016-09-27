After finishing fourth at the Northwestern Invitational Tuesday, the Eagle boys turned in a second-place performance Thursday at the Telemark Cross Country Invitational in Cable.

Solon Springs finished one point behind Phillips.

Owen Dickenson led the Eagles with a sixth-place finish in 18 minutes, 37 seconds. Ironwood’s Nick Niemi won the boys race in 17:29.2.

Zach Rajala took seventh for Solon Springs and was followed by Brody Pierce (17th), Nick Zosel (20th) and Alex Hunter (26th).

The Solon Springs girls did not have enough runners to qualify as a team. Jade Miller was the Eagle girls top runner, taking 17th.

Boys team results

1. Phillips, 72; 2. Solon Springs, 73; 3. Drummond, 85; 4. Ironwood, 105; 5. Ladysmith, 115; 6. Washburn, 134; 7. Hurley, 149; 8. Butternut, 168; 9. Shell Lake, 259.

Top 5 Boys

1. Nick Niemi, Ironwood, 17:29.2; 2. Gavin Martell, Drummond, 17:49.8; 3. Dale Hetke, Ladysmith, 17:52.4; 4. Connor Berg, Ladysmith, 18:13.8; 5. Jasper Bushman, Phillips, 18:33.8.

Solon Springs Results

6. Owen Dickenson, 18:37.0; 7. Zach Rajala, 18:42.5; 17. Brody Pierce, 19:34.0; 20. Nick Zosel, 19:46.0; 26. Alex Hunter, 20:01.2; 28. Declan Ross, 20:34.9; 29. Aaron Pfister, 20:37.9; 43. Reid Lisson, 21:26.9; 44. Austin Schiff, 21:28.3; 58. Nathan Kavajecz, 22:25.4; 88. Erick Hendon, 27:59.6; 90. Aiden Lear, 28:07.4; 94. Ethan Skaggs, 31:56.4.

Girls team results

1. Phillips, 21; 2. Luck/Frederic, 48; 3. Hurley, 66; Washburn, 106.

Top 5 Girls

1. Kristin Belan, Phillips, 21:07.2; 2. Annikka Johnson, Phillips, 21:13.7; 3. Alize Bosio, Luck/Frederic, 21:45.4; 4. Tori Anderson, Hurley, 22:17.2; 5. Serenity Hetke, Ladysmith, 22:24.9

Solon Springs Results

17. Jade Miller, 23:57.4; 23. Lily Nordskog, 25:48.7; 46. Nikki Orozco, 27:53.7; 58. Heather Holderness, 31:24.6.

Volleyball

The Eagles finished in eighth place at Northwestern’s Heidi Zosel Memorial Saturday in Maple.

After losing to Luck, Hibbing and Drummond in pool play, Solon Springs lost to Amery (25-9, 25-13) in the eighth-place match.

Hudson defeated Luck 2-0 in the championship match after going 3-0 in pool play.

The Eagles, who played at South Shore Monday night, host Washburn at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Heidi Zosel Memorial

First Place Match — Hudson def. Luck, 25-22, 25-18

Third Place Match — Washburn def. Hibbing, 25-21, 25-17

Fifth Place Match — Northwestern def. Drummond, 25-14, 25-13

Seventh Place Match — Amery def. Solon Springs, 25-9, 25-13

Pool Play

Luck def. Solon Springs, 25-8, 25-5

Hibbing def. Solon Springs, 25-4, 25-13

Drummond def. Solon Springs, 25-19, 25-13