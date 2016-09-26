Cardinals knock Evergreens out of first

Northwood’s Elijah Volz (37) runs down the field in second quarter of the Evergreens game recently. (Jed Carlson/jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

MINONG — The Northwood-Solon Springs football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to the visiting Luck Cardinals 44-14.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter, but turnovers sapped Northwood’s momentum in the second half. Luck also had several long returns to keep the field short on its drives.

“That really just took the winds out of our sails,” said Matt Hager, head coach of the Evergreens. “They had the field position right off the bat, and it’s something that we’re still trying to work on.

“Between the field position and the turnovers, that really started our downfall tonight.”

Luck scored on the game’s opening drive after Andrew Moos returned the kickoff to the Cardinals’ own 47 yard line. The Cardinals needed just five plays and 1:34 to take a 6-0 lead on quarterback Casey Ogilvie’s 10-yard run into the end zone.

On the Evergreen’s first drive, Jase Kuffel answered with a 70-yard score on the second play from scrimmage. Brandon Daleiden ran in the two-point conversion to give Northwood-Solon Springs its only lead of the night, 8-6.

The Cardinals punted after three plays on their next possession, and the Evergreens picked up two first downs and moved 44 yards on their drive before turning the ball over on downs at the Luck 39-yard line.

A big run by Austin Hamack put Luck at the Evergreen 28-yard line, and four plays later Ogilvie ran in from 4 yards out for his second touchdown of the night. On the two-point conversion attempt, Hamack just got across the line to put the Cardinals up 14-8.

The lead lasted less than a minute, though, as Kuffel struck again for the Evergreens. He tied the game at 14-14 on the Evergreens’ first play, this time breaking away for a 74-yard touchdown run with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Luck took a 22-14 lead on a safety and a 2-yard touchdown run by Hamack.

The second half belonged to the Cardinals.

The downturn for Northwood-Solon Springs began in the opening minutes of the third quarter when Kuffel suffered a concussion. The senior had 186 yards rushing on 16 attempts before he left the game.

“He’s our energy guy. He’s the guy that kind of gets everyone rolling,” Hager said. “I think the rest of the guys feed off that, but then something like that (the concussion) happens.”

After Kuffel went to the sidelines, the Evergreens were weighed down further by turnovers.

In the second half, Northwood-Solon Springs had a turnover on downs at the Luck 45, and then lost a fumble just after Hunter Phillips picked off a Cardinals pass. The Evergreens’ next turnover was an interception at their won 30-yard line that resulted in a Luck touchdown.

Northwood finished off with four more turnovers on downs, one at their own 15-yard line to give Luck a touchdown with 7:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We got knocked down, and we’re going to be truly judged now on how we pop back, how we come back from this,” Hager said. “We’ve got to go out with the mentality that we can still be the best team, but we’re going to have to work for it.”

For the game, Ogilvie finished with three touchdowns on 137 yards rushing. Hamack had 129 yards rushing, and Warren had 86 yards on nine attempts.

Kuffel led the Evergreens with 186 yards rushing. The rest of the team combined for 52 yards on the ground.

Daleiden added 114 yards passing on 10 completions with one interception, and Phillips made a 27-yard pass on a trick play.

The Evergreens (5-1, 4-1) play a nonconference game this week at Clayton and will likely be without Kuffel.

“Going forward we’re going to have to look to some new guys to get us fired up and lead us on the field,” Hager said. “I thought Dustin Sohn did an awesome job of trying to rally the troops, and the guys tried to rally around him. His motor was a million miles an hour, and I can’t say enough good things about the way he played on both sides of the ball.”

Hager said quarterback protection is another issue the team will look to correct before its next game. Daleiden was sacked three times by the Cardinals.

“I think a lot of it was just their quickness, and we weren’t getting out of our stance quick enough,” Hager said. “We thought we had an advantage with our size over their size, but they utilized it the other way. … They really did do a nice job of getting to us.

“They plug in new kids that are 100 pounds less on the line and they still get it done. I’ve got a lot of respect for that whole Luck coaching staff.”

Luck................................... 14 8 8 14 — 44

Northwood-Solon.................... 14 0 0 0 — 14

First quarter

L — Casey Ogilvie 10-yard run (run failed), 10:26.

N/SS — Jase Kuffel 70-yard run (Brandon Daleiden run), 9:35.

L — Ogilvie 3-yard run (Austin Hamack run), 3:21.

N/SS — Kuffel 74-yard run (run failed), 2:56.

Second quarter

L — Team safety, 11:04

L — Hamack 2-yard run (run failed), 1:15.

Third quarter

L — Alex Warren 25-yard run (Ogilvie run), 2:23.

Fourth quarter

L — Hamack 12-yard run (Ogilvie run), 7:25.

L — Ogilvie 15-yard run (run failed), 2:04.