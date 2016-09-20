Evergreens remain undefeated

Northwood-Solon Springs’ Elijah Volz (37) runs past MSAD’s Dawson Moder (10) in the second quarter of Friday night’s game in Minong. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jase Kuffel (20) recovers a fumble by Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf’s Dawson Moder (10) in the second quarter of Friday’s game in Minong. Watching his helmet roll away is Evergreens’ Hunter Almer (4). (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Northwood-Solon Springs football team remained undefeated Friday with a 42-22 victory over Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in a nonconference game.

Head coach Matt Hager said the Evergreens (5-0) started the game with low energy but “quickly learned that we were not going to be able to sleepwalk to victory.”

At the end of the first half, Northwood-Solon Springs led by just two points, 16-14.

“I challenged our guys at halftime, and reminded them that we didn’t need to panic, we simply needed to play Evergreen football,” Hager said. “The guys did an excellent job out of the half of putting the game away early so that our younger guys could get an opportunity to play.”

The Evergreens scored 20 points in the third quarter and held Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf scoreless to boost their lead to 36-14. Both teams then scored one touchdown apiece in the fourth quarter for the final score of 42-22.

Two Evergreens ran for more than 100 yards in the game.

Jase Kuffel led the Evergreens with 175 yards and three touchdowns, while Elijah Volz had 136 yards and one touchdown.

Dustin Sohn also scored a touchdown and ran for 12 yards. Brandon Daleiden finished with 71 yards rushing, Hunter Almer had 18, Ethan Volz had 14, Andrew Bybee had eight and Ben Henson had four.

At quarterback, Daleiden was 5-of-10 for 108 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tommy Androsky had two catches for 48 yards, Almer had two catches for 27 yards, Sohn had a 33-yard catch for a touchdown and Ethan Volz had a 6-yard catch.

Defensively, Sohn led the Evergreens with eight tackles and a sack. Elijah Volz had six tackles and an interception, and Chet Sullivan and Almer finished with five tackles apiece.

For Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Hager said Kyrell Cummings was an outstanding player.

“We were definitely surprised by his combination of speed and power,” Hager said.

NOTES: Prairie Farm suffered its first ever loss in the Lakeland 8-Man Conference Friday, falling to Siren 22-16. The loss snapped a 24-game winning streak for the Panthers. ... Luck (4-1, 4-0) and Northwood (5-0, 4-0) are they only undefeated teams remaining in conference play. They face off at 7 p.m. Friday in Minong.

Minn. School for Deaf................. 0 14 0 8 — 22

N’wood-Solon Springs 0 16 20 6 — 42