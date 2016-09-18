Search
    UPDATED: Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 16

    Posted Today at 8:19 a.m.
    Jed Carlson/jcarlson@superiortelegram.com Northwood’s Jase Kuffel (20) recovers a fumble by Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf’s Dawson Moder (10) in the second quarter of the Evergreens game in Minong as Hunter Almer (4) watches his helmet roll away. 1 / 2
    Big Rivers Conference

    Menomonie (4-1).............................................. 3-0

    Hudson (4-1).................................................. 2-1

    Superior (4-1).................................................... 2-1

    Chippewa Falls (3-2)........................................ 2-1

    Rice Lake (4-1)................................................ 2-1

    Eau Claire Memorial (3-2)................................... 1-2

    River Falls (1-4)............................................... 0-3

    Eau Claire North (0-5)....................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 16

    (All games 7 p.m.)

    Superior 17, Chippewa Falls 7

    Rice Lake 41, Eau Claire North 0

    Menomonie 34, Hudson 14

    Eau Claire Memorial 35, River Falls 12

    Friday, Sept. 23

    River Falls at Chippewa Falls

    Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

    Superior at Menomonie

    Hudson at Rice Lake

    Heart O’ North Conference

    Hayward (5-0)................................................ 3-0

    Northwestern (4-1)............................................. 3-0

    Bloomer (4-1).................................................. 2-1

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-1)................................ 2-1

    Spooner (1-4)................................................. 1-2

    Cumberland (1-4)............................................ 1-2

    Ladysmith (1-4)............................................... 0-3

    Barron (0-5).................................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 16

    Northwestern 53, Barron 6

    Bloomer 32, Cumberland 22

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 53, Ladysmith 14

    Hayward 33, Spooner 0

    Friday, Sept. 23

    Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

    Barron at Cumberland

    Bloomer at Ladysmith

    Spooner at Northwestern

     

    Lakeland 8-Man Conference

    Luck (5-2)...................................................... 4-0

    Northwood-Solon Springs (5-0)............................... 3-0

    Prairie Farm (4-1)............................................. 3-1

    Siren (4-1)...................................................... 3-1

    Winter (0-4).................................................... 0-4

    Mellen (1-3).................................................... 0-3

    Bruce (2-3)..................................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 16

    Luck 62, Winter 32

    Bruce 2, Birchwood 0

    Mellen 2, New Auburn 0

    Northwood/Solon Springs 42, Minn. School for the Deaf 22

    Saturday, Sept. 17

    Siren 22, Prairie Farm 16

    Local Scores

    Minneapolis North 32, Ashland 8

    Grantsburg 23, Dufrand 6

    Lakeland 20, Rhinelander 14

    Medford 18, Merrill 0

    Antigo 22, Mosinee 20

    Somerset 34, Prescott 7

