UPDATED: Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 16
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie (4-1).............................................. 3-0
Hudson (4-1).................................................. 2-1
Superior (4-1).................................................... 2-1
Chippewa Falls (3-2)........................................ 2-1
Rice Lake (4-1)................................................ 2-1
Eau Claire Memorial (3-2)................................... 1-2
River Falls (1-4)............................................... 0-3
Eau Claire North (0-5)....................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
(All games 7 p.m.)
Superior 17, Chippewa Falls 7
Rice Lake 41, Eau Claire North 0
Menomonie 34, Hudson 14
Eau Claire Memorial 35, River Falls 12
Friday, Sept. 23
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Superior at Menomonie
Hudson at Rice Lake
Heart O’ North Conference
Hayward (5-0)................................................ 3-0
Northwestern (4-1)............................................. 3-0
Bloomer (4-1).................................................. 2-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-1)................................ 2-1
Spooner (1-4)................................................. 1-2
Cumberland (1-4)............................................ 1-2
Ladysmith (1-4)............................................... 0-3
Barron (0-5).................................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Northwestern 53, Barron 6
Bloomer 32, Cumberland 22
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 53, Ladysmith 14
Hayward 33, Spooner 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Cumberland
Bloomer at Ladysmith
Spooner at Northwestern
Lakeland 8-Man Conference
Luck (5-2)...................................................... 4-0
Northwood-Solon Springs (5-0)............................... 3-0
Prairie Farm (4-1)............................................. 3-1
Siren (4-1)...................................................... 3-1
Winter (0-4).................................................... 0-4
Mellen (1-3).................................................... 0-3
Bruce (2-3)..................................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Luck 62, Winter 32
Bruce 2, Birchwood 0
Mellen 2, New Auburn 0
Northwood/Solon Springs 42, Minn. School for the Deaf 22
Saturday, Sept. 17
Siren 22, Prairie Farm 16
Local Scores
Minneapolis North 32, Ashland 8
Grantsburg 23, Dufrand 6
Lakeland 20, Rhinelander 14
Medford 18, Merrill 0
Antigo 22, Mosinee 20
Somerset 34, Prescott 7