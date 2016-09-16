Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 16

Recommended for you

Chippewa Falls (3-1)........................................ 2-0

Menomonie (3-1).............................................. 2-0

Superior (3-1).................................................... 1-1

Rice Lake (3-1)................................................ 1-1

Eau Claire Memorial (2-2)................................... 0-2

River Falls (1-3)............................................... 0-2

Eau Claire North (0-4)....................................... 0-2

Friday, Sept. 16

(All games 7 p.m.)

Superior at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Menomonie at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls

Friday, Sept. 23

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

Superior at Menomonie

Hudson at Rice Lake

Heart O’ North Conference

Hayward (4-0)................................................ 2-0

Northwestern (3-1)............................................. 2-0

Bloomer (3-1).................................................. 1-1

Cumberland (1-3)............................................ 1-1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3-1)................................ 1-1

Spooner (1-3)................................................. 1-1

Ladysmith (1-3)............................................... 0-2

Barron (0-4).................................................... 0-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Northwestern at Barron

Cumberland at Bloomer

Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Spooner at Hayward

Lakeland 8-Man Conference

Northwood-Solon Springs (4-0)............................... 3-0

Prairie Farm (4-0)............................................. 3-0

Luck (4-20...................................................... 3-0

Siren (3-1)...................................................... 2-1

Winter (0-3).................................................... 0-3

Mellen (0-3).................................................... 0-3

Bruce (1-3)..................................................... 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Minn. School for the Deaf at Northwood/Solon Springs

Saturday, Sept. 17

Siren at Prairie Farm