Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 16
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson (4-0).................................................. 2-0
Chippewa Falls (3-1)........................................ 2-0
Menomonie (3-1).............................................. 2-0
Superior (3-1).................................................... 1-1
Rice Lake (3-1)................................................ 1-1
Eau Claire Memorial (2-2)................................... 0-2
River Falls (1-3)............................................... 0-2
Eau Claire North (0-4)....................................... 0-2
Friday, Sept. 16
(All games 7 p.m.)
Superior at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Friday, Sept. 23
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Superior at Menomonie
Hudson at Rice Lake
Heart O’ North Conference
Hayward (4-0)................................................ 2-0
Northwestern (3-1)............................................. 2-0
Bloomer (3-1).................................................. 1-1
Cumberland (1-3)............................................ 1-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3-1)................................ 1-1
Spooner (1-3)................................................. 1-1
Ladysmith (1-3)............................................... 0-2
Barron (0-4).................................................... 0-2
Friday, Sept. 16
Northwestern at Barron
Cumberland at Bloomer
Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Spooner at Hayward
Lakeland 8-Man Conference
Northwood-Solon Springs (4-0)............................... 3-0
Prairie Farm (4-0)............................................. 3-0
Luck (4-20...................................................... 3-0
Siren (3-1)...................................................... 2-1
Winter (0-3).................................................... 0-3
Mellen (0-3).................................................... 0-3
Bruce (1-3)..................................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Minn. School for the Deaf at Northwood/Solon Springs
Saturday, Sept. 17
Siren at Prairie Farm