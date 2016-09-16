Search
    Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 16

    Posted Today at 7:10 p.m.

    Big Rivers Conference

    Hudson (4-0).................................................. 2-0

    Chippewa Falls (3-1)........................................ 2-0

    Menomonie (3-1).............................................. 2-0

    Superior (3-1).................................................... 1-1

    Rice Lake (3-1)................................................ 1-1

    Eau Claire Memorial (2-2)................................... 0-2

    River Falls (1-3)............................................... 0-2

    Eau Claire North (0-4)....................................... 0-2

    Friday, Sept. 16

    (All games 7 p.m.)

    Superior at Chippewa Falls

    Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

    Menomonie at Hudson

    Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls

    Friday, Sept. 23

    River Falls at Chippewa Falls

    Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

    Superior at Menomonie

    Hudson at Rice Lake

    Heart O’ North Conference

    Hayward (4-0)................................................ 2-0

    Northwestern (3-1)............................................. 2-0

    Bloomer (3-1).................................................. 1-1

    Cumberland (1-3)............................................ 1-1

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3-1)................................ 1-1

    Spooner (1-3)................................................. 1-1

    Ladysmith (1-3)............................................... 0-2

    Barron (0-4).................................................... 0-2

    Friday, Sept. 16

    Northwestern at Barron

    Cumberland at Bloomer

    Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

    Spooner at Hayward

    Lakeland 8-Man Conference

    Northwood-Solon Springs (4-0)............................... 3-0

    Prairie Farm (4-0)............................................. 3-0

    Luck (4-20...................................................... 3-0

    Siren (3-1)...................................................... 2-1

    Winter (0-3).................................................... 0-3

    Mellen (0-3).................................................... 0-3

    Bruce (1-3)..................................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 16

    Minn. School for the Deaf at Northwood/Solon Springs

    Saturday, Sept. 17

    Siren at Prairie Farm

