Former NFL WR Glenn dies in car accident

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died early Monday morning after being involved in a car crash in Irving, Texas. He was 43.

Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after midnight, the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said.

The Irving Police Department confirmed to ESPN that an accident occurred at 12:18 a.m. local time Monday. According to police, the car left its travel lane and crashed into a concrete barrier that divides the express lanes from the local lanes. The driver was ejected from the car and a passenger suffered minor injuries, police told ESPN.

Glenn played parts of 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl in 1999 as a member of the Patriots.

Glenn was drafted seventh overall by the Patriots in 1996 out of Ohio State. He caught Tom Brady’s first NFL touchdown pass in 2001.

In his six seasons with the Patriots (1996-2001), Glenn played in 68 games and recorded 329 receptions for 4,669 yards and 22 touchdowns. He currently ranks eighth in team history in receiving yards and ninth in receptions.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened by today’s news that Terry Glenn died in an auto accident,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Terry was one of the most gifted receivers we have ever had. For so many Patriots fans, his rookie season will be remembered as one of the most impactful in franchise history. After a disappointing 6-10 finish in 1995, we drafted Terry seventh overall, and in his first year, he helped propel the Patriots to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

“One of my favorite memories came when we hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoff game. It was my first home playoff game as an owner and just the second home playoff game in our history. It will always be remembered for the fog that filled Foxboro Stadium that day. Yet, on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Bledsoe threw a deep pass that disappeared in the fog and reappeared 53 yards downfield in Terry Glenn’s hands. We scored on the next play and ended up winning 28-3. Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry’s family, his former teammates and friends who mourn his loss.”

Following his time with the Patriots, Glenn played one year for the Packers (2002) and spent his final five years in the league with the Cowboys (2003-07).

Glenn started 127 of 137 games played in his career and recorded 593 receptions for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns. The Columbus, Ohio, native had over 1,000 receiving yards four times in his career. A knee injury limited Glenn to one game with the Cowboys in 2007, his final season.

Former quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who was Glenn’s teammate with both the Patriots and Cowboys, was among those to tweet condolences.

“Incredibly sad to hear about my buddy Terry Glenn,” Bledsoe tweeted. “Overcame a ton of adversity to become an excellent person. May your soul rest in peace my friend. #riptg88.”

Former Cowboys player Tony Casillas tweeted: “Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn’s family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancee.”

Damien Woody, who played with Glenn in New England, tweeted: “Man...#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family.”