Preview: Ravens at Packers

Rodgers is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 15 and was seen doing some work with trainers this week on the side, though he will not be eligible to return to team practices for another two weeks.

“I think he’s making really good progress,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters of Rodgers. “I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He’s moving right along.”

The Ravens have their own quarterback issues with longtime starter Joe Flacco struggling to get the offense moving consistently.

“What is there to say about our offense right now?” Flacco asked reporters. “I think we all can see the obvious when you go out and watch the games on Sunday. We’re not performing at the level that we need to, to win football games. It doesn’t really matter what you say. It’s pretty obvious as to what people see, and we know that. That’s why we’re working on getting better.”

TV: noon, CBS.

RADIO: WDSM 710 AM

LINE: Ravens -2. O/U: 38

ABOUT THE RAVENS (4-5)

Baltimore is last in the NFL in passing at an average of 165.7 yards and 5.3 yards per attempt but could get another weapon back this week in running back Danny Woodhead. Woodhead went down with a hamstring injury in the season opener but is eligible to come off injured reserve this week and has been practicing with the team.

“It’s an opportunity for Joe to have someone to work underneath a little bit, to drop the ball down to when he needs to, to run screens, to put out there as a wide receiver and create matchup issues for people,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters of Woodhead. “That’s the kind of guy that we’re looking for when we signed him. So, we signed him for a reason, and it’s going to be nice to have him on the field.”

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-4)

Brett Hundley is starting at quarterback in Rodgers’ absence and earned his first win last week by throwing for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 triumph at Chicago.

That touchdown and 90 of those yards went to wide receiver Davante Adams, who was targeted a total of 18 times by Hundley in the last two games.

“There’s a lot of talking, a lot of game-planning, a lot of just drawing on the board or just talking on the way to meetings about certain routes,” Adams told reporters. “Just the small things like that and paying attention to it has led to the success we’ve had so far.”

EXTRA POINTS

Packers RBs Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Aaron Jones (knee) have been held out of practice this week and are questionable. Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (concussion) was limited in practice this week and is questionable. Green Bay S Morgan Burnett (groin) is danger of missing his second straight game.

FAST FACTS: Flacco passed for 342 yards and two TDs in the last meeting. He hasn't thrown an interception in three straight road games vs. NFC clubs. ... RB Alex Collins has 189 scrimmage yards (94.5 per game) in the past two games. He ranks second in the NFL at 5.6 yards per carry. ... WR Jeremy Maclin led the team with 98 receiving yards in Week 9. In the past two vs. Green Bay, he has 17 catches for 234 yards (117 per game) and two TDs. ... TE Benjamin Watson scored in his only career game at Green Bay (2006 with New England). He has 38 catches, tied for sixth among AFC tight ends. ... LB C.J. Mosley has 40 tackles (10 per game), four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and recovery in his past four vs. the NFC. He's the only NFL player with 75 tackles (76), two INTs and a sack. ... LB Matt Judon has seven TFL and three sacks in the past four games. ... S Lardarius Webb is the only NFL safety with 15 interceptions and 85 pass breakups since 2010. ... Packers QB Brett Hundley earned his first career win in Week 10. He competed 18-of-25 with a TD last week. ... RB Ty Montgomery had a career-long 37-yard rushing TD in Week 10, and rookie RB Jamaal Williams rushed for a career-high 67 yards. They will take over for Aaron Jones, who is out with an MCL injury. ... Adams led the team with 90 yards and a TD last week. He has 233 receiving yards (77.7 per game) in his past three games vs. the AFC. Since 2016, Jordy Nelson (20) and Adams (18) rank first and second in the NFL in TD catches. ... LB Clay Matthews had two sacks in the last home meeting. He has seven sacks and two forced fumbles in seven career meetings vs. the AFC North. ... LB Nick Perry had a career-high three sacks in Week 10. He has 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and recovery in his past five games. He also has five sacks in the past five home games. ... CB Davon House has 23 tackles, a sack and an interception in the past three games. He has two INTs in three career meetings.

PREDICTION: Packers 28, Ravens 17.