Packers’ injury list grows

The Packers (1-1) began the game without their two starting tackles and top reserve tackle, then lost their leading receiver and top defensive lineman before the end of the first quarter.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson sustained a quad injury and defensive tackle Mike Daniels strained a hamstring, and that was just the early bad news for the Packers in their 34-23 loss to the Falcons (2-0).

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder), guard Jahri Evans (groin) and safety Kentrell Brice (groin) were also knocked out the game, joining Green Bay’s lengthy injury list.

“We had a lot of injuries, so it will be a long trip home,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) missed his second game, and left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring) also couldn’t go.

With swing tackle Jason Spriggs (hamstring) also inactive, the Packers had to start Justin McCray, normally a center, at left tackle and Kyle Murphy at right tackle. It was the second NFL start for Murphy and first for McCray.

“It was a tough environment on the road, and we had a couple false starts,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But I thought those guys played well.”

Rodgers was sacked three times, the same as the Falcons’ Matt Ryan, but one at the start of the third quarter was very costly.

Rodgers lost the ball when hit by linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., and Falcons safety Desmond Trufant picked up the ball and ran 15 yards to put Atlanta ahead 31-7 less than a minute into the second half.

Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks a year ago, immediately grabbed the back of his leg and had to be helped off the field before heading directly to the locker room.

Beasley sustained a hamstring injury on the play and will be out at least a month, according to multiple reports Monday. Other Falcon injuries included defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle) and right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion).

Trufant, who also had an interception to set up a field goal at the end of the first half, knows about missing time with injuries. He tore a pectoral muscle last year and missed the second half of the regular season and the playoffs.

Packers Player Watch

Rodgers completed 33-of-50 passes for 343 yards in the loss Sunday. He threw for two touchdowns, including the 300th of his career, and was picked off once.

WR Davante Adams had eight catches for 99 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown grab.

The complex eight-pedal roof, closed for the first seven events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was open for the sold-out game.

The Falcons last played outside at home in 1991 before moving into the Georgia Dome the following season.

Green Bay................. 7 0 3 13 — 23

Atlanta...................... 7 17 10 0 — 34

First Quarter

ATL—D.Freeman 1 yard rush (Mt.Bryant kick), 9:51.

GB—Montgomery 1 yard rush (Crosby kick), 3:43.

Second Quarter

ATL—D.Freeman 2 yard rush (Mt.Bryant kick), 11:10.

ATL—Mt.Bryant 51 yard field goal, 3:21.

ATL—T.Coleman 3 yard pass from M.Ryan (Mt.Bryant kick), 0:19.

Third Quarter

ATL—Trufant 15 yard fumble return/recovery (Mt.Bryant kick), 14:04.

GB—Crosby 28 yard field goal, 9:33.

ATL—Mt.Bryant 53 yard field goal, 4:19.

Fourth Quarter

GB—D.Adams 33 yard pass from A.Rodgers (D.Adams pass from A.Rodgers - failed), 12:42.

GB—Montgomery 1 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:51.

TEAM STATISTICS

GB ATL

First Downs.......................... 24 19

Total Net Yards................... 402 393

Rushes-Yds....................... 15-59 27-141

Passing............................... 343 252

Sacked-Yds Lost................ 3-35 3-29

Comp-Att-Int..................... 33-50-1 19-28-0

Punts.................................. 3-0.0 4-0.0

Punt Returns........................ 0-0 1-0

Kickoff Returns.................... 0-0 2-0

Interceptions Ret................. 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards................. 10-70 6-34

Fumbles-Lost....................... 1-1 0-0

Time of Possession.......... 31:23 28:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-GB, Montgomery 10-35, Cobb 1-10, A.Rodgers 2-8, Ja.Williams 2-6. ATL, D.Freeman 19-84, T.Coleman 6-42, M.Ryan 1-8, Gabriel 1-7.

PASSING-GB, A.Rodgers 33-50-1-343. ATL, M.Ryan 19-28-0-252.

RECEIVING-GB, D.Adams 8-99, Montgomery 6-75, Cobb 6-60, Ma.Bennett 5-47, Allison 3-24, R.Rodgers 2-22, Tr.Davis 1-9, Ja.Williams 1-5, Ripkowski 1-2. ATL, Ju.Jones 5-108, Sanu 5-85, D.Freeman 2-16, Gabriel 2-14, Hooper 2-7, T.Coleman 2-3, Hardy 1-19.

Minnesota................. 0 3 6 0 — 9

Pittsburgh................ 7 7 6 6 — 26

First Quarter

PIT—Mr.Bryant 27 yard pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 3:02.

Second Quarter

PIT—Smith-Schuster 4 yard pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:31.

MIN—Forbath 42 yard field goal, 8:50.

Third Quarter

PIT—Boswell 46 yard field goal, 12:19.

MIN—Ham 1 yard rush(Kick failed), 9:57.

PIT—Boswell 29 yard field goal, 5:05.

Fourth Quarter

PIT—Boswell 37 yard field goal, 3:18.

PIT—Boswell 43 yard field goal, 1:53.

TEAM STATISTICS

MIN PIT

First Downs.......................... 14 22

Total Net Yards................... 237 335

Rushes-Yds....................... 20-91 32-102

Passing............................... 146 233

Sacked-Yds Lost................ 2-21 2-10

Comp-Att-Int..................... 20-38-0 23-35-0

Punts................................. 6-44.0 5-38.6

Punt Returns....................... 1-12 2-(-1)

Kickoff Returns................... 2-52 2-45

Penalties-Yards................ 11-131 10-72

Fumbles-Lost....................... 1-1 0-0

Time of Possession.......... 25:38 34:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MIN, D.Cook 12-64, McKinnon 3-16, L.Murray 3-6, S.Diggs 1-4, Ham 1-1. PIT, L.Bell 27-87, Conner 1-9, Mr.Bryant 1-7, T.Watson 1-1, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 2).

PASSING — MIN, Keenum 20-37-0-167, Quigley 0-1-0-0. PIT, Roethlisberger 23-35-0-243.

RECEIVING — MIN, Thielen 5-44, Rudolph 4-45, Treadwell 3-33, McKinnon 3-9, S.Diggs 2-27, D.Cook 2-0, J.Wright 1-9. PIT, Ao.Brown 5-62, E.Rogers 4-43, Je.James 4-27, L.Bell 4-4, Mr.Bryant 3-91, Smith-Schuster 3-16.