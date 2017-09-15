Packers send Bulaga home due to illness

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga was sent home from practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to illness.

The illness has prevented Bulaga from testing his injured ankle, which caused him to miss Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“Bryan Bulaga was actually in here this morning,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “They sent him home again. He has an illness, flu-type symptoms. So, we care about Bryan, but we don’t want to get the other guys sick. So, we sent him home.”

Should the illness and/or injury sideline the 28-year-old Bulaga, Kyle Murphy would draw the start again on Sunday (7:30 p.m.) against the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.