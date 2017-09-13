Packers release DT Jean Francois

The Green Bay Packers released defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jean Francois played all of six snaps in Sunday’s 17-9 victory over the Seattle Seahawks after signing a one-year, $2 million contract in free agency this summer. He also received a $250,000 signing bonus.

The 30-year-old is eligible for termination pay as the Packers would owe him the remainder of his $1.25 million base salary because he was cut after Week 1. Green Bay would not have owed Jean Francois anything had it released him before the season opener.

Jean Francois collected 153 tackles and 12 sacks in 109 career games with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins and Packers since being selected by San Francisco in the seventh round of the 2009 draft.