Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rookie Hill leads Packers to winning TD vs. Redskins

    Posted Today at 8:14 a.m.
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) scores a touchdown as Washington Redskins safety Stefan McClure (39) defends during the second half Saturday night at FedEx Field. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

    The Sports Xchange

    LANDOVER, Md. — Rookie quarterback Taysom Hill ran 23 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:16 remaining and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington Redskins 21-17 on Saturday night at FedEx Field.

    Hill, undrafted out of Brigham Young, capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive when he took off up the middle, juked two defenders around the 10-yard line and scored. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 49 yards and ran six times for 38 yards.

    Aaron Rodgers, who saw preseason action only during Week 3 a year ago, played the first series, completing 6 of 8 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. He ran twice for 15 yards.

    Rodgers’ backup, Brett Hundley, was 9-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown for Green Bay (2-0).

    Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, played the entire first half for Washington (0-2). He finished 14 of 23 for 144 yards and one touchdown, coming just before intermission.

    Washington rookie running back Semaje Perine rebounded from a rough debut (six carries, 15 yards), gaining 45 yards on eight carries and adding a 29-yard reception.

    Green Bay.................. 7..... 7       0      7   —  21

    Washington.............. 3..... 7       7      0   —  17

    First Quarter

    WAS—Du.Hopkins 34 yard field goal, 13:17.

    GB—Ma.Bennett 3 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:36.

    Second Quarter

    GB—Aa.Jones 5 yard pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 7:38.

    WAS—Crowder 4 yard pass from Cousins (Du.Hopkins kick), 0:13.

    Third Quarter

    WAS—Paul 16 yard pass from C.McCoy (Du.Hopkins kick), 5:30.

    Fourth Quarter

    GB—Ta.Hill 23 yard rush (Crosby kick), 6:16.

    A—55,239.

    TEAM STATISTICS

                                                    GB           WAS

    First Downs............................ 18             16

    Total Net Yards..................... 266           335

    Rushes-Yds....................... 29-110       22-64

    Passing................................ 156           271

    Sacked-Yds Lost................. 5-37           1-7

    Comp-Att-Int....................... 22-32-0     27-45-0

    Punts.................................. 7-47.0       7-43.7

    Punt Returns........................ 3-18          5-18

    Kickoff Returns.................... 1-16          1-18

    Interceptions Ret................... 0-0            0-0

    Penalties-Yards................... 4-35          7-43

    Fumbles-Lost........................ 2-1            1-0

    Time of Possession............ 34:11        25:49

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING- GB, Ta.Hill 6-38, K.Phillips 5-17, A.Rodgers 2-15, Aa.Jones 3-14, Mays 5-13, Jm.Williams 7-12, Hundley 1-1. WAS, Perine 8-45, Kelley 9-9, Sudfeld 1-5, M.Jones 2-4, Ch.Thompson 2-1.

    PASSING- GB, Hundley 9-10-0-107, Ta.Hill 6-11-0-49, A.Rodgers 6-8-0-37, J.Callahan 1-3-0-0. WAS, Cousins 14-23-0-144, C.McCoy 7-11-0-70, Sudfeld 6-11-0-64.

    RECEIVING- GB, Aa.Jones 4-11, Janis 3-63, Allison 2-32, Jo.Nelson 2-19, K.Phillips 2-10, M.McCaffrey 2-10, Cobb 2-9, Tr.Davis 1-12, Mays 1-10, M.Clark 1-8, D.Adams 1-6, Ma.Bennett 1-3. WAS, Ch.Thompson 5-52, Ro.Davis 4-36, Pascal 3-27, Ve.Davis 2-49, Mc.Brown 2-17, Hazel 2-9, Crowder 2-8, R.Grant 2-7, Perine 1-29, Paul 1-16, Doctson 1-12, Pryor Sr. 1-11, Kelley 1-5.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS- None.

    Explore related topics:sportsPackers
    Advertisement