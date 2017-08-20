Rookie Hill leads Packers to winning TD vs. Redskins

Hill, undrafted out of Brigham Young, capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive when he took off up the middle, juked two defenders around the 10-yard line and scored. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 49 yards and ran six times for 38 yards.

Aaron Rodgers, who saw preseason action only during Week 3 a year ago, played the first series, completing 6 of 8 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. He ran twice for 15 yards.

Rodgers’ backup, Brett Hundley, was 9-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown for Green Bay (2-0).

Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, played the entire first half for Washington (0-2). He finished 14 of 23 for 144 yards and one touchdown, coming just before intermission.

Washington rookie running back Semaje Perine rebounded from a rough debut (six carries, 15 yards), gaining 45 yards on eight carries and adding a 29-yard reception.

Green Bay.................. 7..... 7 0 7 — 21

Washington.............. 3..... 7 7 0 — 17

First Quarter

WAS—Du.Hopkins 34 yard field goal, 13:17.

GB—Ma.Bennett 3 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:36.

Second Quarter

GB—Aa.Jones 5 yard pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 7:38.

WAS—Crowder 4 yard pass from Cousins (Du.Hopkins kick), 0:13.

Third Quarter

WAS—Paul 16 yard pass from C.McCoy (Du.Hopkins kick), 5:30.

Fourth Quarter

GB—Ta.Hill 23 yard rush (Crosby kick), 6:16.

A—55,239.

TEAM STATISTICS

GB WAS

First Downs............................ 18 16

Total Net Yards..................... 266 335

Rushes-Yds....................... 29-110 22-64

Passing................................ 156 271

Sacked-Yds Lost................. 5-37 1-7

Comp-Att-Int....................... 22-32-0 27-45-0

Punts.................................. 7-47.0 7-43.7

Punt Returns........................ 3-18 5-18

Kickoff Returns.................... 1-16 1-18

Interceptions Ret................... 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards................... 4-35 7-43

Fumbles-Lost........................ 2-1 1-0

Time of Possession............ 34:11 25:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- GB, Ta.Hill 6-38, K.Phillips 5-17, A.Rodgers 2-15, Aa.Jones 3-14, Mays 5-13, Jm.Williams 7-12, Hundley 1-1. WAS, Perine 8-45, Kelley 9-9, Sudfeld 1-5, M.Jones 2-4, Ch.Thompson 2-1.

PASSING- GB, Hundley 9-10-0-107, Ta.Hill 6-11-0-49, A.Rodgers 6-8-0-37, J.Callahan 1-3-0-0. WAS, Cousins 14-23-0-144, C.McCoy 7-11-0-70, Sudfeld 6-11-0-64.

RECEIVING- GB, Aa.Jones 4-11, Janis 3-63, Allison 2-32, Jo.Nelson 2-19, K.Phillips 2-10, M.McCaffrey 2-10, Cobb 2-9, Tr.Davis 1-12, Mays 1-10, M.Clark 1-8, D.Adams 1-6, Ma.Bennett 1-3. WAS, Ch.Thompson 5-52, Ro.Davis 4-36, Pascal 3-27, Ve.Davis 2-49, Mc.Brown 2-17, Hazel 2-9, Crowder 2-8, R.Grant 2-7, Perine 1-29, Paul 1-16, Doctson 1-12, Pryor Sr. 1-11, Kelley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS- None.