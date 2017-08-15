Favre suggests Rodgers can play into his 40s

While that gives the current Green Bay Packers quarterback plenty of time on the field, a certain long-time inhabitant of Lambeau Field has a question for Rodgers.

“Why stop at 40?” Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre asked of the 33-year-old Rodgers on Wednesday while speaking at the Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet in De Pere, Wis.

“He moves around as well as anyone in the game right now. That’s big,” Favre said. “I would think that barring any injury — and he knows how to protect himself — six or seven years from now is a long time to think that far down the road, but there’s no reason to think he couldn’t play and play at a high level until — I’m not going to say 43, 44, it’s up to the individual — and I don’t see any decline in his game unless he doesn’t want to play anymore.”

A two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Rodgers led the league in 2016 with 40 touchdown passes.

He also ranked fourth in passing yards (4,428) and passer rating (104.2), and set a single-season franchise record with 401 completions.

Favre, who played until he was 41, was inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame in 2015 and had his No. 4 retired.

He was named the NFL’s MVP in 1995, 1996 and 1997, and was selected to 11 Pro Bowls.