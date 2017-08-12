Packers add Goode to roster; Packers Player Watch

Hart struggled mightily in the Packers' Family Night practice on Aug. 5 when his snapping played a role in kicker Mason Crosby making just 5-of-11 field-goal attempts (45.5 percent).

"It's just one of those things where it's like, shoot, OK, not sure maybe what happened on that one," said Hart, who played collegiately at James Madison. "But, all right, we've got to go again. You've got to just wipe it out and just do the next play. There's not much to it other than that."

Hart was much better in Green Bay's 24-9 preseason win over Philadelphia Thursday. Hart's snaps were clean for punter Justin Vogel, and Crosby, who made his only field-goal attempt and all three extra points.

"The pregame this time just felt so much smoother," Hart said. "Can't really say it was one thing or another this week. I don't know man, it just worked for us."

Despite the improvement, the Packers signed Goode. The 32 year old has been Green Bay's long snapper from 2008-16, but the Packers were trying to get younger at the position with the 24-year-old Hart. Goode has snapped in 142 regular-season games and 14 playoff games for thePackers.

Packers Player Watch

** No. 2 QB Brett Hundley played the entire first half and worked three series with the No. 1 offense because Green Bay held Aaron Rodgers out of the game. Hundley finished 8-of-15 for 90 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 66.0 passer rating. Hundley's numbers could have been much better, but the Packers dropped at least three of his passes. Still, Hundley and the Packers were pleased with how his night went.

** RB Ty Montgomery is supposed to be Green Bay's bellcow at running back this season. But Montgomery had a rough first outing, carrying the ball three times for zero yards and losing a fumble. In all, the Packers rushed for just 47 yards on 18 carries (2.6).

** Rookie second-round CB Kevin King had an up-and-down debut. King allowed a 38-yard touchdown to Eagles' wideout Mack Hollins, but led the Packers with four tackles and helped force a fumble of tight end Billy Brown. King is battling for a starting cornerback job opposite veteran Davon House.

** Rookie WR Malachi Dupre suffered a concussion and left the game on a stretcher after he was leveled by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan. Green Bay third-year cornerback Damarious Randall also left with a concussion, but both players were back with the team Friday.