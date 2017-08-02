Search
    Packers Player Watch - Aug. 2

    Posted Today at 12:04 p.m.
    Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) laughs with free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field. (Jim Matthews-USA TODAY NETWORK)

    The Spports Xchange

    * Rookie DT Montravius Adams will miss “multiple weeks” with a foot injury, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. Adams, a third round draft pick in April, worked in two non-padded practices last, then dropped out of camp. Adams is not eligible for the PUP list because he practiced two days.

    * Rookie S Josh Jones has been one of the early stars of camp. Jones came into the NFL with a reputation as a punishing hitter and he’s more than lived up to that in the Packers’ early practices.

    * WR Randall Cobb — who is in the third year of a four-year, $40 million contract — could wind up as Green Bay’s No. 1 punt returner.

