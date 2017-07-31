Packers rookie DL Adams to miss multiple weeks

Green Bay Packers rookie defensive lineman Montravius Adams will be out “multiple weeks” of training camp with a foot injury, head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the injury is a stress fracture in his foot and that Adams may need to have a screw inserted to help the healing process.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound third-round pick from Auburn dropped out of camp after the second day of practice and has not worked in pads.

“I don’t think it’s time for concern. It’s the unfortunate part of the game,” McCarthy told reporters before Monday’s training camp practice. “When it happens to young guys, these practices are so critical for the development, especially for Year 1. And not only learning what to do and how to do it, but just how we practice, everything that goes into it. It’s just unfortunate.”

Adams, who started 52 games at Auburn including 26 straight, was an All-SEC first-team selection as a senior and finished with 151 career tackles.

Adams joins rookie linebacker Vince Biegel, a fourth-round pick from Wisconsin, on the sideline.

Biegel underwent foot surgery in May shortly after rookie camp and was not ready for the start of training camp. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list, but McCarthy said Biegel could return in “a few weeks.”