Matthews won’t need shoulder surgery

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will not need surgery on his injured shoulder this offseason, according to coach Mike McCarthy.

The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a separated AC joint in his left shoulder after taking what he called a cheap shot from Philadelphia Eagles guard Allen Barbre in Week 12 on Nov. 28.

“I think he’s out of the woods,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I know there was a period of time where they were (considering surgery). Last time we talked, (team physician Dr.) Pat McKenzie thought he was out of the woods and wasn’t going to need surgery.”

Matthews’ agent, David Dunn, confirmed to ESPN that no surgery was required.

The 30-yer-old Matthews, who missed four games earlier in the season because of a hamstring injury, recorded a career-low five sacks and 24 tackles in 12 games last season. After the shoulder injury, he made just one sack in the final five regular-season games and added one in the playoffs.