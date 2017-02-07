Packers cut Starks

The Green Bay Packers released running back James Starks on Tuesday.

Starks was released with a non-football injury designation, according to published reports.

Starks didn’t play after suffering a concussion in a car accident on Dec. 12.

The 30-year-old also missed four games with a knee injury this season. He gained just 145 yards and had a paltry 2.3 average per carry.

While Starks and starter Eddie Lacy (ankle) were lost to injuries, receiver Ty Montgomery was converted to running back and played so well that the Packers have moved him to running back full-time.

Starks was slated to make $2.6 million in salary plus $400,000 in bonuses in 2017.

The sixth-round pick in 2010 rushed for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 125 passes for 1,107 yards and six scores during his seven seasons with Green Bay.