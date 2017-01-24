Packers free agent Lang wants to return

Lang had to drop out of the 44-21 loss at the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship on Sunday after he aggravated his broken left foot. The original injury occurred in mid-November, and Lang soldiered on the rest of the season after missing only a few games.

He was in a walking boot Monday.

“The first time, it didn’t really heal,” Lang said Monday, when he and his teammates cleaned out their lockers at Lambeau Field. “I didn’t give it enough time to heal. It’s supposed to take six to eight weeks, and I missed three games. So, this time, just take my time with it and let it properly heal.”

The eight-year pro also revealed he will have arthroscopic surgery Friday for a hip injury that has bothered him for a while.

“If I would’ve come out of the game healthy, I had plans on going,” Lang said about his first-time selection to the Pro Bowl. “But, just the way my foot felt, once I hurt my foot again (and) my hip was hurting pretty bad (Sunday), too. Those things combined, I just made the decision — get healthy.”

Lang’s future with the Packers is up in the air. He is set to become a free agent in March, but he’s hopeful about re-signing with Green Bay.

“I’ve been here eight years, this is my home,” Lang said. “I’ve raised my children here. I have a family. I just love my brothers here, some of my best friends on this team. I love the city. I just love putting on that helmet every weekend. It’s an honor to represent this team.

“So, yeah, it’s definitely something that, it’s not up to me, not my call, but I think everybody here knows that this is where my home is and this is where I want to stay. So, hopefully, things will work out in the next couple of months.”

Ripkowski’s first fumble proves costly for Packers

The first fumble for second-year fullback Aaron Ripkowski in possibly his entire football-playing career, even going back to childhood, won’t be forgotten for a long time.

Ripkowski had the football stripped by Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins at the end of an impressive drive by the Packers in the first half. Ripkowski had plowed up the middle for 12 yards to the Atlanta 11-yard line before the ball came out.

Collins scooped it up near the goal line and rolled into the end zone for a touchback.

Instead of getting at least three points, if not a touchdown, out of that possession, Green Bay watched the Falcons go 80 yards the other way for a touchdown that put them ahead 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

“I’d say the big momentum swing was when I fumbled the ball,” Ripkowski said. “It’s tough to fight back from.”

Ripkowski couldn’t pinpoint how he lost control of the football as he was being taken to the ground by Collins and other Falcons defenders.

“My guess will be I just didn’t double wrap it in time and a defender I didn’t see just got his hand in there and popped it out,” Ripkowski said. “We’ll learn from it.”

Guion made OL debut

The Packers lost three of their starting five offensive linemen in Sunday’s blowout loss.

Left guard Lane Taylor left in the first half with a knee injury. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga dropped out late in the game because of a concussion.

Since the Packers had only two backup linemen activated for the game with Don Barclay and rookie Jason Spriggs, they plugged in starting nose tackle Letroy Guion on the offensive line for the final series. Guion played right guard with Spriggs moving outside to take over for Bulaga.

Guion, a nine-year pro, said he last played offensive line in high school.

“The other guys were telling me what to do,” Guion said about his cameo Sunday. “I play against offensive linemen, so I kind of know the steps that they take. I was going to be OK on that part, but I really don’t know the plays.”

On a positive note for the banged-up O-line, left tackle David Bakhtiari was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

The league announced Monday that Bakhtiari, a first alternate in the voting last month, would replace injured tackle Jason Peters from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bakhtiari becomes the first Packers tackle to receive a Pro Bowl nod since Chad Clifton in 2010.