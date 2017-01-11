Cowboys RB Elliott fine after minor fender-bender

“I’m good. I’ve been in bigger collisions. Lol,” Elliott tweeted.

The accident occurred at 7:05 a.m. in Frisco, Texas.

“We can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway,” the Frisco Police Department said in a statement.

Elliott finished as the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,631 yards on 322 carries. He also ran for 15 touchdowns, and caught 32 passes for 363 yards and a score.

The Cowboys held out Elliott in the final regular-season game and the 21-year-old said he feels refreshed and comfortable after getting the time off.

“I think it was just good to get refreshed,” Elliott said this week. “I think it was good to get my body back together. I feel great. I feel like I haven’t played a down of football this season, so I’m excited.”

The Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.