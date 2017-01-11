Packers WR Allison facing marijuana charge

According to Wisconsin circuit court records, Allison was pulled over and cited for speeding on Sept. 4, one day after the 22-year-old was released during the last round of cuts in the preseason. Allison, who was going 11 miles per hour over the posted limit, paid a $200.50 fine.

Police smelled marijuana coming from his rental car and found two cigars that later tested positive for marijuana, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A misdemeanor marijuana charge was added on Dec. 15, the newspaper reported, with Allison scheduled for his initial court appearance on Jan. 23.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Geronimo Allison,” the team said in a statement to ESPN.com. “Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will refrain from making any further comment.”

An undrafted free agent from Illinois, Allison re-signed to the team’s practice squad on Sept. 5 and was elevated to the active roster on Oct. 24.

Allison had 12 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and reeled in one catch for eight yards in Sunday’s wild-card victory over the New York Giants. Allison could see additional playing time on Sunday (3:40 p.m.) should injured top wideout Jordy Nelson sit out vs. the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional round playoff game.