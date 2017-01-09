Reports: Beckham punched hole in wall postgame

Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants’ 38-13 playoff loss to thePackers in Green Bay on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

Grounds crew members also reportedly saw the emotional wide receiver banging his head against a door after speaking with the media following his four-catch, 28-yard dud of a game.

“Odell is an emotional guy. He was disappointed,” Giants quarterback Eli Manning said of Beckham in the locker room after the defeat. “I saw him with his head down and disappointed. There are a lot of guys that will shed a tear or two. When you lose a playoff game -- and for a lot of guys it’s their first time in the playoffs -- to kind of have the season abruptly end like that is shock. Everyone handles it differently.”

NFL security reportedly is investigating the incidents.

“These are the learning experiences as tough as they are,” an apparently calmer Beckham said during his postgame press conference. “This is what you stand on and grow from. It sucks. There is no way to put it. It sucks. It is a horrible feeling.”

Beckham was targeted 11 times and dropped two passes, including one in the end zone.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a long offseason,” Beckham said. “At the end of the day, you just have to take it and you have to grow. You have to learn from it and find ways not to have this feeling again.”

Last week, a photo surfaced of Beckham and some teammates on a boat in Miami on Monday. The incident led to a national debate over whether the players’ off-day trip would affect the Giants’ preparation for the Packers.

“At the end of the day, I went through practice, had zero drops, zero missed assignments, there was nothing to connect seven days ago to (Sunday) and how we played and executed,” he said. “There is just nothing in the world. It’s just not realistic.

“I think (the boat photo and accompanying backlash) did a great job at creating distractions for us. And it’s unfortunate. That is just the way this world is. There is just no way you can connect something that happened seven days ago to (Sunday).”