Packers' Nelson leaves game with injury

With about 11 minutes left in the first half, quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired a deep ball to Nelson up the left sideline. Nelson bobbled the ball and got drilled in the midsection by Hall, who was pursuing from the middle of the field and forced an incompletion.

Nelson was taken on a cart to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

During the regular season, Nelson had 97 catches for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who had six interceptions this season, suffered a bruised thigh in the first quarter but later returned to the game to play on special teams.