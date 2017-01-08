Matchups, times set for divisional playoffs

The elite-eight action kicks off Saturday (3:35 p.m., FOX) when the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC's third seed, play at Atlanta against the second-seeded Falcons.

In the Saturday night contest (7:15 p.m., CBS), the fourth-seeded Houston Texans play at the top-seeded New England Patriots in the first AFC divisional playoff game.

The Sunday slate begins with the second AFC showdown: the third-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers at the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (12:05 p.m., NBC).

The Dallas Cowboys, the NFC's top seed, play host to the fourth-seeded Green Bay Packers on Sunday (3:40 p.m., FOX) in the weekend finale.

The NFC Championship Game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. (FOX) on Jan. 22, with the AFC Championship Game to follow at 5:40 p.m. (CBS).

Super Bowl LI will be played Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston (5:30 p.m., FOX).