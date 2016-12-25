Lions-Packers clash flexed to primetime

Originally slated for noon on FOX, the game will now start at 7:30 p.m. New Year's Night on NBC.

The league also moved a pair of games -- New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington -- from noon on New Year's Day to 3:25 p.m. Both games are on FOX.

The New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins game will be played at 3:25 p.m. unless both the Kansas City Chiefs join the Pittsburgh Steelers as Christmas-day winners, in which case the game will remain at noon.

The Lions (9-5) could clinch a playoff spot Monday with a road win over the Dallas Cowboys, but regardless of that outcome, the Week 17 matchup between Detroit and Green Bay will decide the NFC North champion.

Green Bay (9-6) has won five straight games.