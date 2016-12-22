Clinton-Dix and Packers on a roll

The third-year pro was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time Tuesday.

Then, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, the same day he celebrated his 24th birthday.

The affable Clinton-Dix also has gained some notoriety for uttering the phrase, “We’ve got four in the wagon and two laggin’.” He mentioned it after Sunday’s last-second triumph against the Bears.

Green Bay’s fourth straight victory leaves them needing only two wins the final two weeks of the regular season to fulfill quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ earlier noteworthy statement that the team would “run the table” its last six games to overcome a 4-6 record.

“That actually started in college,” said Clinton-Dix, a former standout at Alabama. “A great teammate of mine, Dee Harter, from high school to college, we were winning so much in college, we would just say after one game, ‘One in the wagon, 16 laggin’, all of the way to the championship.

“And, that’s what it kind of reminded me of, what we’re doing. This is the right time to use it. A-Rod preaches on running the table. Right now, we’ve got to continue doing it.”

Clinton-Dix and the Packers will try to reduce the laggin’ number to one before Santa Claus makes his rounds.

They host the rival Minnesota Vikings in a Saturday matinee at Lambeau Field. It’s Green Bay’s first Christmas Eve game since 2004, when the Packers went into the old Metrodome and pulled out a 34-31 win over the Vikings to win a third straight NFC North title.

After relinquishing a four-year stranglehold on the division to Minnesota last season, Green Bayis closing in on what would be a remarkable climb back to NFC North supremacy.

If they can avenge a 17-14 loss at Minnesota in Week 2, the Packers (8-6) would remain no worse than a game behind the division-leading Detroit Lions (9-5) going into the final week of the regular season.

That would set up a showdown for the title Jan. 1 at Detroit. The Packers have an earlier win over the Lions, so they would have the tiebreaker edge by completing the season sweep.

“What we’re worried about right now is taking care of Minnesota this week, and that would give us an opportunity to play for the division over in Detroit,” Packers receiver Jordy Nelson said. “That’s what’s on our plate, that’s what we’re worried about. ... We’re worried about this week and trying to get one more win and put ourselves in position to win the division.”

The Packers are the solid favorites against slumping Minnesota (7-7), but the outlook for a fifth straight win looks more promising because of the health status for two notable players.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson said Wednesday he’s not sure about playing Saturday, less than a week after he returned to action following a three-month layoff to recover from knee surgery.

Rodgers, on the other hand, is feeling considerably better this week than he was going into Sunday’s game in arctic conditions at Chicago with his sore right calf.

“I would assume based on how I felt after the game that I’ll be closer to 100 percent (Saturday) than I was in the Chicago game,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

The two-time league MVP, who’s been stellar during Green Bay’s late-season push, practiced as a full-time participant Wednesday.

That will add to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s uneasiness about the rematch with thePackers. Minnesota held Green Bay to a season-low 263 total yards and limited Rodgers to 213 passing yards while sacking him five times in the September game at Minneapolis.

“Rodgers is Rodgers,” Zimmer said this week. “I think Jordy Nelson looks better now than when we played him (the first time). They’re getting a little more production from the tight end (with Jared Cook) than they were earlier in the year. The offensive line is still good. And, I think they’re getting the ball to (receiver Davante Adams) a lot more. I think he’s been doing a good job lately.”

What’s more, the Packers may have belatedly found a capable rushing attack with the emergence of converted receiver Ty Montgomery, who stiff-armed his way past the Bears for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 16 carries last time out.

“It seems to be a little bit more opened up,” Zimmer added about the state of Green Bay’s offense.