Packers snap four-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Davante Adams as the Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Packers (5-6) are still behind Detroit (7-4) and Minnesota (6-5) in the NFC North, while the Eagles (5-6) remain in last place in the NFC East, although both teams are still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff berth.

The Packers led 14-10 at halftime and each team kicked a field goal on its first possession of the third quarter, with the Eagles' Caleb Sturgis hitting a 50-yarder. But then the Eagles made a major mistake -- defensive lineman Fletcher Cox was called for roughing the passer on an incomplete third-down pass, giving Green Bay an automatic first down. The Packers took advantage of that penalty and moved in for another touchdown, on a 1-yard run by fullback Aaron Ripkowski, which made it 24-13 with 13:53 left to play. They added a late field goal and the Packers scored on all three of their second-half possessions, which ate up a total of almost 17 1/2 minutes.

Rodgers finished the night completing 30 of 39 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Adams finished with five receptions for 113 yards and the two TDs. Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz got off to a good start, but then he and the Eagles' offense sputtered. Wentz completed 24 of 36 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Packers took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown, and they made it look easy. The Pack cashed in when Rodgers hit slanting Adams for a 12-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 9:51 left in the first quarter.

But the Eagles came right back with an impressive drive of their own, led by receiver DorialGreen-Beckham, who had four catches for 53 yards in the drive, which almost matched his season high for an entire game -- he had five catches for 55 yards against Dallas in Week 7. The Eagles tied the game when Wentz scrambled to his right and dove over for a 1-yard TD with 3:40 left in the opening period.

The tennis match continued on the next Green Bay possession, when Rodgers rifled a 20-yard TD pass to Adams, who made a diving catch in the end zone to make it 14-7 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.

The offenses cooled down after that, although the Eagles added a 48-yard field goal by Sturgis right before halftime, and the teams went to their locker rooms with the Packers leading 14-10.

NOTES: The Eagles deactivated WR Nelson Agholor, a starter ever since he was drafted in the first round last year. Agholor has struggled this season and after a couple of his mistakes helped the Eagles lose to Seattle last week, Agholor told reporters he had lost confidence. Bryce Treggs, a rookie free agent from California, started in his place. ... A late scratch for the Eagles was RG Brandon Brooks, who was hospitalized Monday with an undisclosed illness. Rookie Isaac Seumalo started in his place. The Eagles were already without RB Ryan Mathews (knee) and RT Halapoulivaati Vatai (knee). ... The Packers played without four injured starters: G T.J. Lang (foot), C JC Tretter (knee), LB Jake Ryan (ankle) and LB Blake Martinez (knee). ... Long-snapper Jon Dorenbos played in his 60th consecutive game with the Eagles, the second-longest streak in team history. He is just two games behind WR Harold Carmichael (1972-83). ... RB Christine Michael made his debut for the Packers. He was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Nov. 15 after rushing for 469 yards and scoring six TDs for the Seahawks.