Face it — the Packers just might not be that good anymore

GREEN BAY — The game began ominously for the Green Bay Packers, with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by the Indianapolis Colts.

“You go out,” Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson said, “and it just zaps the emotion right out of the game.”

By the time the Packers regrouped from that early buzz kill, they were well down the road toward a 31-26 loss to the Colts Sunday at Lambeau Field. But while most of the Packers placed the blame for the disheartening loss — Green Bay’s third in four games — on the sudden energy crisis that struck their sideline 13 seconds into the game, there is an alternative explanation for one of the more uninspired performances in Mike McCarthy’s 11 seasons as coach.

Maybe the Packers just aren’t that good anymore.

One of the NFL’s elite teams since 2009, they no longer scare anyone with their roster or their schemes. The Packers’ run of success isn’t necessarily over, but game after game they play like an average, run-of-the-mill NFL team. Replace the “G” on their helmet with a lightning bolt and they could be the San Diego Chargers.

If the Packers’ 4-4 record doesn’t tell how ordinary they’ve become, their routinely uneven performance does. After Sunday’s loss, the Packers have won only nine of their last 20 games.

That’s unacceptable for a team with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, respected coaches such as McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dom Capers calling the shots and a young, constantly regenerating roster that has been the envy of the league for years. But that’s where the Packers are now.

“We need to start winning some games again and start playing with more consistency,” tackle Bryan Bulaga said.

But can they?

The Packers had every reason to play their best game of the season Sunday. They were coming off a one-point road loss to Atlanta. They had a chance to tie Minnesota for the NFC North Division lead with a victory. They had a Colts team with a 3-5 record and major problems on the offensive line and all over on defense. And they had three consecutive road games staring them in the facemask.

Instead of coming up big, however, they trailed the Colts by a 31-13 score early in the fourth quarter. A late Rodgers-led flurry made the final score respectable, but at this point no one should be fooled by that. For perhaps the first time, the offense, defense and special teams all delivered substandard performances in the same game.

At the midpoint of their season, the Packers expected to be in a better position than this.

“Absolutely,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “I’m a Green Bay Packer; that’s not how we get down. So we’ve just got to fix whatever it is. We’ve just got to figure it out. But (we’re) definitely not a 4-4 football team. That’s the reality of it, but it doesn’t feel like it because that’s not the type of team we are.”

More accurately, it’s not the type of team the Packers have been in the past. After Sunday, everything — coaching, talent, leadership, effort, quarterbacking — is fair game for scrutiny because the team isn’t performing up to its standards.

Yes, Green Bay is a wounded team. But so were the Colts, probably more so than the Packers.

The biggest problem is that eight games into the season the Packers have no identity on offense. Injuries have played into the demise of one of the NFL’s most productive units, but the coaches haven’t found any long-term answers, only quick fixes.

McCarthy had made progress the previous two games by saturating the field with wide receivers and having Rodgers direct a quick passing game. For some reason, he abandoned that Sunday, going back to establishing the run, involving the tight ends more and throwing deep balls off play-action. None of that worked, so McCarthy went back to what had been working. But by then it was too late.

The Packers’ inability to overcome their personnel shortages showed up again, especially their failure to address the halfback situation in any meaningful way. They played without a proven halfback for the third straight game, which is mystifying given the importance McCarthy placed on the running game during the offseason.

Besides not having enough quality depth to overcome injuries, the roster lacks playmakers on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Packers have no one who can get deep effectively. And with linebacker Clay Matthews still injured on defense, their lack of a pass rush on Andrew Luck killed them, especially on the Colts’ back-breaking 96-yard touchdown drive just before halftime.

Those are all worries that seldom plagued the Packers in the past. Now they’re problems every week. The Packers have something else to worry about, too. Although they’re still in the thick of the race in the suddenly average NFC North, there were visible signs of frustration in their postgame locker room.

“We don’t like to lose around here,” nose tackle Letroy Guion said. “Not used to it. Not going to get used to it. I think we’ll get it together.”

The Packers have been saying that all season. It’s starting to look like they no longer have what it takes to make that happen.

Indianapolis............. 14 10 0 7 — 31

Green Bay.............. 10 0 3 13 — 26

First Quarter

IND—Todman 99 yard kickoff return (Vinatieri kick), 14:47.

GB—Crosby 34 yard field goal, 10:46.

IND—Gore 7 yard rush (Vinatieri kick), 4:28.

GB—Jo.Nelson 26 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

IND—Vinatieri 28 yard field goal, 12:05.

IND—Moncrief 8 yard pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 0:11.

Third Quarter

GB—Crosby 27 yard field goal, 1:46.

Fourth Quarter

IND—Gore 4 yard rush (Vinatieri kick), 9:35.

GB—D.Adams 2 yard pass from A.Rodgers (D.Adams pass from A.Rodgers - failed), 7:40.

GB—Cobb 3 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:29.

A—78,437.

TEAM STATISTICS

IND GB

First Downs......................... 22 25

Total Net Yards................... 355 405

Rushes-Yds...................... 28-85 19-116

Passing.............................. 270 289

Sacked-Yds Lost................ 2-11 3-8

Comp-Att-Int.................... 23-36-2 26-43-1

Punts.............................. 4-55.5 4-48.3

Punt Returns....................... 2-3 1-8

Kickoff Returns.................. 2-160 3-64

Interceptions Ret................. 1-0 2-20

Penalties-Yards................... 4-35 4-25

Fumbles-Lost...................... 1-0 0-0

Time of Possession............. 30:03 29:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-IND, Gore 19-60, Luck 7-15, Turbin 2-10. GB, Montgomery 7-53, A.Rodgers 6-43, Do.Jackson 4-16, Ripkowski 2-4.

PASSING-IND, Luck 23-36-2-281. GB, A.Rodgers 26-43-1-297.

RECEIVING-IND, Hilton 6-82, Doyle 5-61, Moncrief 3-55, Dorsett 2-28, Turbin 2-13, Gore 2-11, D.Allen 1-15, J.Ferguson 1-9, Swoope 1-7. GB, Jo.Nelson 7-94, R.Rodgers 6-64, D.Adams 4-41, Montgomery 3-38, Perillo 2-18, Cobb 2-14, Janis 1-25, Ripkowski 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-GB, Crosby 1.