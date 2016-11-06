Preview: Colts at Packers

Aaron Rodgers turned in his best effort of the season last week, easing some of the criticism on him but failing to get the Green Bay Packers into the win column.

Rodgers hopes to put up similar numbers and get a little more help from the defense when the Packers host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Rodgers seemed to bottom out with a sub-par performance in a home loss to Dallas on Oct. 16 but threw three touchdown passes without an interception in a win over Chicago four days later and raised his numbers to four TDs without a pick in a 33-32 loss at Atlanta last week.

“The scrutiny’s ridiculous,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. “We could talk about opinions, statistics and so forth, but I thought he played extremely well (against the Falcons). I can’t compliment him enough.”

Luck has found himself under scrutiny at times this season as well and is coming off a 19-of-35 performance in a home loss to Kansas City last week — the second time this season he failed to complete 55 percent of his passes in a game.

The Colts are struggling to protect their franchise quarterback, who has been sacked a league-high 31 times.

TV: 3:25 p.m., CBS.

LINE: Packers -7.5. O/U: 54

About the Colts (3-5)

Protection problems were an issue last season as well, as Luck was limited to seven games with a lacerated kidney, but he could be getting ready to play behind another patchwork offensive line with guard Joe Reitz in the concussion protocol.

Indianapolis’ issues extend to the other side of the ball as well, and the pass defense ranks 31st in the league with an average of 288 yards allowed.

The secondary figures to be at less than full strength again on Sunday, with safety Mike Adams (groin) and cornerback Vontae Davis (concussion) sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

About the Packers (4-3)

Green Bay, which can match injury lists with any team in the league, was without three key members of the secondary (Sam Shields, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins) while getting burned by Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s passing attack last week.

The Packers expect to get healthier — at least on the outside — this week on offense, with wide receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Ty Montgomery (illness) returning to practice this week after sitting out against the Falcons.

Green Bay also is thin at running back as Rodgers (60 yards on six carries) led the team in rushing last week.

Extra points

1. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday and is questionable.

2. Packers LB Clay Matthews (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice and is questionable.

3. Green Bay RBs Eddie Lacy (ankle) and James Starks (knee) remain out, leaving Rodgers (156 yards) as the team’s leading rusher.

4. The Packers activated center Corey Linsley from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Linsley will start in Sunday’s game against the Colts after he returned to practice two weeks ago following a recurring hamstring injury from the offseason.

5. The Packers lost starting center JC Tretter to a knee injury suffered against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Tretter started the first seven games of the season after he regained his old job back because of Linsley’s injury. This is the third job swap between the two centers.

PREDICTION: Packers 35, Colts 28.