Preview: Packers at Falcons

The Green Bay Packers ignited their sputtering offense against an age-old rival last week and will look to match firepower on Sunday with the host Atlanta Falcons, who own the top-ranked scoring offense in the league.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers completed double-digit passes to Davante Adams (career-high 13 for 132 yards and two touchdowns), Randall Cobb (11 for 95 yards and a score) and Ty Montgomery (10 for 66 yards receiving, 60 yards rushing) in a 26-10 win versus the Chicago Bears on Oct. 20.

“I don’t know how much it can be carried over. ... Momentum can only be started once a game has begun and continues,” said Rodgers, who completed a franchise-record 39 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns last week and has nine TD passes and a 116.0 rating in his last four games versus Atlanta.

A lack of a traditional running game should keep the ball in the two-time NFL MVP’s hands, although Cobb (hamstring) and Montgomery (illness) were spectators at Thursday’s practice.

While Green Bay’s total offense ranks 21st in the league, Atlanta leads the NFL in both total offense (433.6 yards per game) and scoring (32.7 points) with Matt Ryan (league-best 2,348 passing yards) and Julio Jones (NFL-high 830 receiving yards) paving the way.

The latter reeled in 174 receiving yards last week in the Falcons’ 33-30 overtime setback to San Diego and had 11 receptions for 259 yards and a score in a 43-37 loss to the Packers on Dec. 8, 2014.

TV: 3:25 p.m., FOX.

RADIO: WDSM 710 AM.

LINE: Falcons -3. O/U: 52.5

About the Packers (4-2)

Jordy Nelson had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in his last encounter with Atlanta, but the veteran wideout appears a step off since missing the 2015 season with a torn ACL.

Knile Davis looks to add a punch to a backfield that has been knocked out by injury, with offensive coordinator (and former running back) Edgar Bennett telling reporters that the team is “excited about the progress that he’s making, and he continues to adapt to the offense and is practicing well.”

Rookie rusher Don Johnson hopes to contribute despite wearing a protective covering after injuring his left hand last week.

About the Falcons (4-3)

Devonta Freeman (team-leading 508 yards rushing) has recorded at least 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his last five games and likely will have the backfield to himself with second-year back Tevin Coleman nursing an ailing hamstring.

“‘Free’ is totally capable of handing the workload,” coach Dan Quinn said of Freeman, who is dealing with a hip injury himself. “He showed that in the (Chargers) game. And he showed that before.”

Atlanta, which signed veteran Stevan Ridley and promoted fellow running back Terron Ward from the practice squad, will test its mettle against a Packers’ rushing defense is yielding an NFL-best 71.8 yards per contest.

Extra Points

1. Green Bay LB Clay Matthews (hamstring) could see a familiar face should he play on Sunday in the person of Atlanta G Jake Matthews, his cousin.

2. Falcons LB Vic Beasley recorded two sacks and a forced fumble last week and has collected 5.5 of his team-leading 6.5 sacks over the past three games.

3. Atlanta TE Jacob Tamme reeled in his third touchdown of the season last week to reside one behind Jones for the team lead.

PREDICTION: Falcons 35, Packers 27.