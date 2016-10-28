Ex-NFL player Sharper sentenced to up to 8 years

Sharper, who retired from the NFL in 2011 after helping lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl championship, did not appear in court as he is in prison after pleading guilty in a federal Louisiana court to drugging three women and having sex with them while they were incapacitated.

Sharper, a former Minnesota Vikings safety, was sentenced on Thursday to 36 months to 96 months, said Clark County Courts spokeswoman Mary Ann Price.

Sharper's attorney, David Chesnoff, said the sentence would run concurrently with his existing 18-year prison sentence on the federal charges. Chesnoff added only that the sentence was consistent with the negotiated plea deal.

In a statement read in court on Thursday by the victim's attorney, Gloria Allred, the victim railed against Sharper's actions as well a legal system she described as abandoning her.