Bears lose another QB as Hoyer breaks arm

GREEN BAY — Chicago Bears coach John Fox was looking at an upcoming decision.

Go back to longtime starter Jay Cutler once his injured thumb is healed, or stick with the hot hand provided by Brian Hoyer.

The decision was made for Fox on Thursday night at Lambeau Field, when Hoyer sustained a broken left arm when hit by Green Bay Packers linebackers Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers in the second quarter.

Hoyer recorded 300-plus passing yards with no interceptions in each of his previous four starts — a first in Bears history.

Matt Barkley replaced Hoyer but had no answers as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got rolling in the second half and won 26-10.

So, will Fox hand the offense back to Cutler when the Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31?

“When he’s cleared medically, we’ll have him out there,” Fox said. “When exactly that’s going to be, I can’t answer that. He’s getting closer.”

The offense wasn’t close at all with Barkley.

The Bears signed Barkley to the practice squad on Sept. 6 and added him to the active roster on Sept. 22. He was 6 of 15 for 81 yards Thursday. After guiding the Bears to a field goal on his first possession, his four second-half drives ended with two punts and two interceptions.

“It’s just like learning a new language,” said Barkley, who spent the 2015 season and the 2016 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals. “You know, you can picture in your mind what it’s supposed to be, but having to spit it out in a fluid sentence, it just takes reps. Just repping it in meetings, on the field, after the field, back at home. My wife’s been helping me out. Just spit out plays.

“It just takes time; it’s one of those things that takes time. We’ve tried to cram as much in as we could. I felt good going into tonight with what we’ve been doing. I told them not to hold back anything with the game plan when I went in, and I think they held true to that. It wasn’t mechanics. It was just a lot of things that didn’t go right.”

For the fifth time in six games, Chicago (1-6) failed to score more than 17 points. Star receiver Alshon Jeffery couldn’t take advantage of a Green Bay defense without its top three cornerbacks, as he finished with three catches (11 targets) for 33 yards. Barkley (18.3) and Hoyer (50.9) combined for a 22.9 passer rating.

“He hasn’t been with us for that long,” Fox said of Barkley. “We did bring him up from the practice squad when Jay got hurt. He’s been learning the offense. He doesn’t get all of the starting reps, like most backup quarterbacks in this league. We had a couple of changeups as far as in our line that we adjusted with. But, all in all, I think he held in there and did about as well as he could.”

While Chicago’s quarterbacking platoon is marked by pain, Rodgers got healthy against the Bears.

After poor performances in losses to Minnesota and the Dallas Cowboys led to a week’s worth of questions and criticism, Rodgers took advantage of a quick-hitting passing game to complete 39 of 56 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

His completion total set a franchise record, topping the mark of 36 set by Brett Favre in 1993 against the Bears.

“It means we threw it a lot,” Rodgers said. “A lot of times, records like these are achieved in losses, when you’re way behind and you’ve got to battle back. It’s nice, but it’s something you maybe look at down the road. Records are meant to be broken, so I’m sure somebody will come along at some point and break it, maybe myself if I get lucky enough.

“Yeah, a lot of passes tonight.”

Davante Adams had the best game of his career with 13 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Only Hall of Famer Don Hutson had more receptions in a game for Green Bay, recording 14 vs. the Giants in 1942.

Randall Cobb matched his career high with 11 receptions, resulting in 96 yards. Ty Montgomery had 10 catches for 66 yards to record back-to-back, double-digit reception games.

“I’m proud of the offensive line,” Rodgers said. “I thought they played really well. They gave me a lot of time, and the receivers did a good job of working to get open, and we would just kind of dink and dunk down the field.”