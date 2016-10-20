Preview: Bears at Packers

While there are many questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ performance this season, the Green Bay Packers have a bigger issue on their hands heading into Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Bears: health.

Running back Eddie Lacy is nursing an ankle injury in a backfield that could be reduced to undrafted rookie practice squad member Don Jackson and newcomer Knile Davis, who was acquired from Kansas City for a conditional draft pick on Tuesday.

“It’s part of the NFL landscape, and it’s obviously a big challenge when you’re on a short week,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said of Davis’ task to hit the ground running. “But he’s definitely a talented young player.”

McCarthy used wideout Ty Montgomery out of the backfield in Sunday’s 30-16 loss to Dallas, with Rodgers overthrowing an open Randall Cobb in the end zone to underscore his issues with accuracy. Former two-time NFL MVP Rodgers hasn’t struggled in his last four encounters with Chicago, throwing 14 touchdowns against one interception for a 127.0 passer rating.

While Rodgers feels the Packers are “close” to righting the ship, the Bears are sinking despite rookie running back Jordan Howard rolling up 335 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his first three career starts.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network.

LINE: Packers -8.5 O/U: 46

About the Bears (1-5)

Brian Hoyer is the first quarterback in team history to record four consecutive 300-yard passing games and looks to exploit a Green Bay secondary that could be without three of its top cornerbacks — Sam Shields (concussion, injured reserve), Damarious Randall (groin) and Quinten Rollins (groin).

Cameron Meredith reeled in 11 receptions for 113 yards in a 17-16 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday and fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery added 93 yards receiving for the Bears, who are seventh in total offense and fourth in passing offense. Veteran Eddie Royal (toe) missed Tuesday’s practice while tight end Zach Miller (team-leading 31 receptions) is nursing bruised ribs.

About the Packers (3-2)

Wideout Jordy Nelson failed to reach the end zone for the first time this season on Sunday and has just 106 yards receiving over his last two games, but is averaging 140.3 yards in his last three meetings with Chicago.

Fellow wideout Cobb reeled in a touchdown reception last week and has six scores in his past five games versus the Bears. Montgomery collected a career-high 10 receptions last week and could see plenty of action given the Packers’ backfield woes and the expected absence of wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion).

Extra points

1. Green Bay has won 10 of the past 12 meetings between the teams, including the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

2. Chicago G Josh Sitton sustained an ankle injury versus Jacksonville and missed practice on Tuesday, leaving his availability in question to face his former team.

3. Packers T Bryan Bulaga (back) was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Packers player watch

--CB Damarious Randall didn’t practice Tuesday, raising doubt about his availability for Thursday night. Randall aggravated a groin injury in the first half of the loss to Dallas on Sunday. Without Sam Shields, Quinten Rollins (groin) and possibly Randall, the Packers would be left with LaDarius Gunter, Demetri Goodson and Josh Hawkins at cornerback.

--CB Sam Shields was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team’s top cornerback has been sidelined since suffering a concussion toward the end of the Week 1 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11.

--RT Bryan Bulaga had limited work in practice Tuesday. The veteran starter is trying to recover in time from a back injury he sustained late in Sunday’s defeat against Dallas to play Thursday night against the Bears. Rookie Jason Spriggs would be on stand-by to play if Bulaga can’t go.

--WR Randall Cobb appears on the injury report this week because of a back injury. The veteran starter said he was sore coming off the loss to Dallas on Sunday, a week after he took a hit to the back of his neck near the end of the win over the New York Giants. Cobb had limited involvement in practice Tuesday, but should be OK to play Thursday night against the Bears.

--C Corey Linsley practiced Tuesday, marking his first on-field work since the end of last season. Linsley, a former starter, began the season on the physically unable to perform list because of a hamstring injury. The team has three weeks to decide whether to add the third-year pro to the 53-man roster.

--WR Davante Adams remained out Tuesday because of a concussion that knocked him out of the loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Packers 28, Bears 13.