Starks (knee) won’t face Cowboys

Running back James Starks of the Green Bay Packers was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

His absence because of a knee injury looms large for the Packers (3-1), who could also be without Eddie Lacy against the Cowboys (4-1). The bruising back is listed as questionable with an ailing ankle.

Fullback Aaron Ripkowski is the only other available running back for Green Bay, which also has wide receivers Randall Cobb and Ty Montgomery line up in the backfield on occasion.

Lacy is off to a nice start this season with 295 rushing yards and an average of 5.5 yards per carry in four games.

Starks, in contrast, has gained only 42 yards on the ground and is averaging only 1.8 yards per rush.

Although Starks has been productive on occasion during his six-plus years with the team, Lacy has been vital to Green Bay’s offense this season.

Lacy ran for 103 yards on 17 carries in the team’s pre-bye win over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 25, then had 81 yards on only 11 carries before he left the game against the New York Giants because of the bum ankle late in the third quarter.

Injury Report

