Packers Player Watch

-- Green Bay Packers TE Jared Cook remains out. The eighth-year pro suffered a significant injury to his right ankle in the pre-bye victory over the Lions on Sept. 25 and isn’t likely to return this week and play against the Giants on Sunday night.

-- NT Letroy Guion returned to the field for practice Monday. The veteran starter had been sidelined since aggravating an injury to his left knee in the Week 2 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 18. Guion practiced with a brace on the knee.

-- OLB Clay Matthews practiced Monday as the team returned after a full week off for the bye. Matthews didn’t play the Packers’ pre-bye victory over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 25 because of ankle and hamstring injuries.

-- CB Sam Shields still hasn’t been cleared to resume football activities because of a concussion that the veteran starter sustained in the season-opening win at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Shields is improving but wouldn’t speculate on how soon Shields could be back as the Packers started preparing for their game Sunday night against the New York Giants.

-- SS Morgan Burnett practiced Monday. The veteran starter missed the pre-bye win over the Lions on Sept. 25 because of a groin injury.

-- DE/OLB Datone Jones practiced Monday. The versatile backup didn’t play the pre-bye win over the Lions on Sept. 25 because of a knee injury.

-- FB Aaron Ripkowski went through practice Monday. The young starter suffered a back injury in the first half of the pre-bye victory over the Lions on Sept. 25 and didn’t return to the game.