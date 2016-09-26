Rodgers stellar, Packers hold off Lions 34-27

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in the first half and the Green Bay Packers built a 28-point lead over the Detroit Lions, holding on in the fourth quarter for a 34-27 win at Lambeau Field.

The Packers (2-1) needed every bit of an early fourth-touchdown lead because Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lit up a depleted defense. Stafford hit Marvin Jones or a 35-yard touchdown with 3:34 remaining to bring the Lions (1-2) within 34-27.

Jones had six catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns, including the easy score to make it a seven-point game.

The Packers bounced back from a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

On third-and-8 with 3:22 remaining, Rodgers had all day against a four-man rush before finally taking off to his left and gaining 11 yards. Eddie Lacy, who finished with 103 yards, rumbled for another first down at the two-minute warning, ruining the Lions’ comeback hopes.

While Rodgers finished the day with only 205 passing yards, the first-half numbers were startling: Rodgers was 12 of 18 for 174 yards and the four scores for a rating of 137.5. Packerswide receiver Jordy Nelson, who had 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in his first games back after missing 2015 with a knee injury, had six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the game, Green Bay ranked 29th with 278.5 yards per game and 31st with 189.5 passing yards per game, and Rodgers ranked 22nd with a passer rating of 82.5.

The Packers started strong.

A 33-yard completion to wide receiver Randall Cobb set up Davante Adams’ 14-yard touchdown. After a Detroit field goal, Nelson’s 47-yard catch-and-run set up an 8-yard score for Nelson to make it 14-3. On Green Bay’s next drive, a 66-yard pass-interference penalty against Nevin Lawson preceded Rodgers’ 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Richard Rodgers. Just before halftime, Rodgers hit Nelson for another touchdown, a 17-yarder against standout cornerback Darius Slay to make it 31-3.

Stafford hit Jones for a 73-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the half, then clawed back in the game with a 77-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter. Stafford went 6-for-6, including a 2-yard touchdown to Anquan Boldin on fourth-and-goal to cut the margin to 31-17.

The Packers finally put the brakes on, though, by wearing out Detroit’s first-round pick, left tackle Taylor Decker. With the Lions trailing 34-17 but on the move, Packers linebacker Nick Perry drew a hold against Decker and then beat Decker for a sack to force a field goal to make it 34-20. On Green Bay’s next possession, linebacker Kyler Fackrell beat Decker for a sack on first down and Perry chased down Stafford for a sack on third down.

However, Stafford’s 35-yard touchdown to Jones made it a one-score game, and gave Stafford 385 yards and three touchdowns and Jones 205 yards and two scores on six receptions. The Lions never got another chance, though, en route to their second consecutive loss.

NOTES: Key defensive players littered both inactive lists. For Green Bay, it was CB Sam Shields (concussion), S Morgan Burnett (groin), OLB Clay Matthews (ankle/hamstring), OLB Datone Jones (knee) and DT Letroy Guion (knee). For Detroit, it was DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) and OLB DeAndre Levy (quad). … The Packers scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, the first time they’d done that since Week 10 of the 2014 season vs. Chicago. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers matched his first-half career high with four touchdown passes, also in that game vs. Chicago. … Green Bay TE Jared Cook missed the rest of the game after suffering a second-quarter ankle injury. Cook had offseason foot surgery.

Detroit....................................... 3 7 7 10 — 27

Green Bay............................... 14 17 3 0 — 34

First Quarter

GB—D.Adams 14 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:22.

DET—M.Prater 42 yard field goal, 2:45.

GB—Jo.Nelson 8 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:01.

Second Quarter

GB—R.Rodgers 2 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:46.

GB—Crosby 36 yard field goal, 10:41.

GB—Jo.Nelson 17 yard pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:10.

DET—Jones Jr. 73 yard pass from M.Stafford (M.Prater kick), 0:32.

Third Quarter

DET—Boldin 2 yard pass from M.Stafford (M.Prater kick), 8:23.

GB—Crosby 46 yard field goal, 3:14.

Fourth Quarter

DET—M.Prater 50 yard field goal, 12:32.

DET—Jones Jr. 35 yard pass from M.Stafford (M.Prater kick), 3:34.

A—78,411.

TEAM STATISTICS

DET GB

First Downs............................. 22 17

Total Net Yards...................... 418 324

Rushes-Yds............................ 23-50 24-123

Passing.................................... 368 201

Sacked-Yds Lost................... 3-17 2-4

Comp-Att-Int...................... 28-41-1 15-24-0

Punts...................................... 2-47.5 2-41.5

Punt Returns........................... 2-16 1-1

Kickoff Returns....................... 4-89 1-24

Interceptions Ret.................... 0-0 1-44

Penalties-Yards...................... 4-86 4-45

Fumbles-Lost.......................... 0-0 0-0

Time of Possession.............. 35:07 24:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—DET, Dw.Washington 10-38, M.Stafford 2-11, Riddick 10-9, G.Tate 1-(minus 8). GB, Lacy 17-103, A.Rodgers 5-22, Starks 1-(minus 1), Montgomery 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—DET, M.Stafford 28-41-1-385. GB, A.Rodgers 15-24-0-205.

RECEIVING—DET, Riddick 7-39, Jones Jr. 6-205, Ebron 5-69, G.Tate 4-40, Boldin 4-22, Wick 1-13, Dw.Washington 1-(minus 3). GB, Jo.Nelson 6-101, D.Adams 2-23, R.Rodgers 2-9, Cobb 1-33, J.Cook 1-15, Perillo 1-13, Starks 1-9, Lacy 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—DET, M.Prater 1. GB, None