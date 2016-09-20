Vikings built to withstand Peterson injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is helped back to the locker room in the third quarter after leaving the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — There was a strange vibe at Vikings headquarters the morning after Sunday’s 17-14 primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who had to be helped from the field because of a right knee injury in the third quarter, had an MRI that revealed a torn meniscus. He won’t play Sunday at Carolina and could be sidelined for an extended period. But one gets a strong sense it won’t have much of an impact on the team’s ability to beat the Panthers and start the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2009 Brett Favre-led team started 6-0.

“We just have to find a way to win, like we always do,” coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. “I think this is a pretty resilient football team. I think they’re tough, determined. I think they understand that you win football games as a team. You don’t win them with one guy.”

Another factor in the sense of calm is Peterson’s quiet start. The Vikings have dominated Tennessee and Green Bay defensively while moving the ball with 36-year-old journeyman Shaun Hill in Week 1 and then Sam Bradford just 15 days and eight practices after arriving via trade from Philadelphia. As for Peterson, he rushed for 31 and 19 yards while averaging 1.6 per carry in each game.

“It’s a tough game and things like this happen to every team,” defensive end Brian Robison said. “You just move on.”

Early in the second quarter Sunday night, offensive coordinator Norv Turner switched the game over to Bradford’s shoulders with nine straight passes after Peterson was dropped for a 4-yard loss. Bradford marched the Vikings to a game-tying touchdown while showing both a willingness to trust his receivers and a deep-ball accuracy, both of which Teddy Bridgewater lacked a season ago.

Bradford posted a 121.2 passer rating with two touchdowns, 286 yards and no turnovers despite taking a beating behind some weak pass protection. Defensively, the Vikings forced three turnovers, sacked Aaron Rodgers five times and held the Packers’ quarterback to a 70.7 passer rating, his lowest in 18 games against the Vikings.

Although Zimmer didn’t rule Peterson out for Sunday’s game, it’s ludicrous to think anyone would believe there’s any chance Peterson will play. Zimmer said Peterson and the team’s medical staff are “weighing their options,” but wouldn’t elaborate or give a timetable for Peterson’s return.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Zimmer has had to move on without Peterson. After winning his NFL head coaching debut 34-6 at St. Louis in 2014, Zimmer was hit five days later with the news that Peterson had been indicted on child abuse charges. Peterson missed the rest of the season.

Backups Matt Asiata and then-rookie Jerick McKinnon stepped in and played well. Asiata had a team-high 570 yards and 10 touchdowns, nine of them rushing, while McKinnon had 538 yards rushing with a 4.8 average. Asiata is the team’s best pass-blocking back, while McKinnon is the best pass-catching back.

“I have a lot of confidence in those guys,” Zimmer said. “We’re not going to be the only team in the league to have to deal with injuries this season. We just have to find a way to get it done.”

Loud crowd

—A franchise-record 66,813 fans made their voices heard Sunday night as U.S. Bank Stadium played host to its first regular-season game. Unfortunately for the Vikings’ offense, the fans didn’t know when to be quiet.

That’s OK. Outspoken left guard Alex Boone, who has developed a bit of a cult following in his first year with the team, made sure to remind the fans with some colorful language during his post-game scrum with reporters and cameramen surrounding him.

“We just need to let the fans know when to shut the (bleep) up,” Boone said with a smile, although he still means it.

The Vikings had three false starts on offensive linemen and one on the punt team.

“It’s hard in this stadium,” Boone said. “It’s loud, for some reason, in this stadium. There’s a lot of times that we can’t hear the center. We could barely hear the snap counts a couple times. (We had) a couple false starts, because guys wouldn’t know when the snap was going.”