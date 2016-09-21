Report: Peterson opts for surgery, may miss rest of season

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is helped back to the locker room in the third quarter after leaving the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN on Wednesday that he will have surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and he could be out the rest of the season.

Peterson was injured late in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 17-14 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has what he said is a “bucket handle tear.”

“I’m told that it’s a minimum of three, four months out and up to six months usually,” Peterson told ESPN.

If it’s on the shorter end, Peterson, 31, could return late in the regular season, which ends Jan. 1, and possibly for the playoffs. If it’s on the longer end, he’s out for the season.

Peterson, the 2015 NFL rushing champion, got off to a very slow start this season, rushing for just 50 yards on 31 carries in two games.

Loud crowd

—A franchise-record 66,813 fans made their voices heard Sunday night as U.S. Bank Stadium played host to its first regular-season game. Unfortunately for the Vikings’ offense, the fans didn’t know when to be quiet.

That’s OK. Outspoken left guard Alex Boone, who has developed a bit of a cult following in his first year with the team, made sure to remind the fans with some colorful language during his post-game scrum with reporters and cameramen surrounding him.

“We just need to let the fans know when to shut the (bleep) up,” Boone said with a smile, although he still means it.

The Vikings had three false starts on offensive linemen and one on the punt team.

“It’s hard in this stadium,” Boone said. “It’s loud, for some reason, in this stadium. There’s a lot of times that we can’t hear the center. We could barely hear the snap counts a couple times. (We had) a couple false starts, because guys wouldn’t know when the snap was going.”