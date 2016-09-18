Preview: Packers at Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals a change during the first half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

In any other year, opening a brand-new stadium against a bitter rival would easily be the overriding storyline for the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the first game at the state-of-the-art facility known as U.S. Bank Stadium is being overshadowed by the question of whether recently acquired Sam Bradford or Shaun Hill will start at quarterback Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Bradford, acquired for first- and fourth-round draft picks after Teddy Bridgewater was injured at the end of the preseason, took the majority of snaps in practice Thursday and is expected to get the nod.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, however, told reporters he will not reveal the starter and might not disclose the decision to the team until Sunday. Packers coach Mike McCarthy is getting his team ready for both quarterbacks, although he made a point to mention that neither signal-caller is the key to Minnesota’s offense.

“The fact of the matter is it’s going to start with giving the ball to (running back) Adrian Peterson,” McCarthy said. “Every time we play the Vikings, that’s the focal point of our defense.”

TV: 7:30 p.m., NBC. LINE: Packers -2.5. O/U: 42.5

About the Packers (1-0)

There are no issues under center for Green Bay with two-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in last week’s 27-23 victory at Jacksonville.

While Rodgers has at least two touchdown passes in 11 of the past 13 meetings against the Vikings, he couldn’t beat them at home in the regular-season finale that gave Minnesota the NFC North title last season.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who missed the entire 2015 season after tearing a knee ligament, had a relatively quite debut with six catches for 32 yards.

The Packers held the Jaguars to 48 yards rushing but were burned for 320 yards through the air.

About the Vikings (1-0)

Minnesota was rescued by its defense in its 25-16 win at Tennessee, with Hill throwing for 233 yards on 18-of-33 and Peterson managing only 31 yards rushing on 19 carries.

A 77-yard interception return and 24-yard fumble return for touchdowns sparked a run of 25 unanswered points for the Vikings after they were held off the scoreboard in the first half, further fueling speculation that Bradford will get the start Sunday.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the lone offensive performance of note in the game, hauling in seven catches for 103 yards, while Minnesota’s defense recorded a pair of sacks after tying for seventh in the league last season with 43.

Extra points

1. Peterson, who has a rushing touchdown in his last four games versus Green Bay, is three shy of 100 for his career.

2. Packers RB Eddie Lacy has rushed for 100 yards in five of the last six matchups with the Vikings.

3. Former No. 1 overall pick Bradford threw for a career-high 3,725 yards with Philadelphia last season.

PREDICTION: Packers 20, Vikings 19.