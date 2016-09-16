PREVIEW: Packers are glad to be inside against Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Field. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to playing against the Minnesota Vikings back inside.

After the teams had to go outside the last two years when they played their annual game in Minneapolis, the NFC North rivals will open the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

“Well, I got some new shoes this year for the indoor (games) from Adidas,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “(I) worked with them in the offseason. I’m really happy about ‘em. They look good, but they feel better. It will be nice to put those back on.”

Even nicer for the veteran quarterback and his teammates will be playing football again in comfortable conditions. The Packers had to sweat out — literally and figuratively — a 27-23 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in a season opener played with a heat index above 100 degrees.

The Packers are looking to sweep their first two-game road swing to start a season since 1924.

“You know when you’re in an (indoor) environment that’s controlled like that, we’ve always had success,” Rodgers said. “I know we like to be portrayed as a very tough team, but we have the skill players, and have for years, to be a fast-paced offense. And, the indoor facility over there usually gives us the opportunity to play fast and use our speed.”

Before the Vikings vacated the old Metrodome after the 2013 season and moved into the University of Minnesota’s outdoor TCF Bank Stadium for two years, Green Bay won three of its last four road games there. The Packers scored 31, 33, 34 and 44 points in those contests.

Now, the Packers are hoping they can turn up the intensity on offense with Rodgers & Co. against a defensive-minded Vikings squad in its swanky new home.

“It’s the goal every week,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Offensively, you like to have as many attempts at the plate as possible. I think it’s definitely two teams of contrast. Just going off what they did in (the Vikings’ 25-16 season-opening win at Tennessee), they slowed it down. Their tempo (on offense) was slower than I recall in prior years. Whether that’s the adjustment they’re going through with their offense, really, we’ll wait to see. But, offensively, we want to get the ball in Aaron’s hands as much as we can.”

Perhaps working in the Packers’ favor as they look to settle the score with the Vikings for coming into Lambeau Field to close the 2015 regular season and ending Green Bay’s four-year reign in the division is Minnesota’s unsettled offense.

The Vikings defense scored two touchdowns to outscore the offense in the Week 1 victory over the Titans. And, after starting longtime journeyman Shaun Hill in that game, head coach Mike Zimmer is leaving the Packers’ guessing on whether it will be Hill or recently acquired Sam Bradford behind center Sunday.

McCarthy said the Packers are preparing for Bradford to make his Vikings debut after they traded for the former overall No. 1 draft pick Sept. 3 in the wake of Teddy Bridgewater’s season-ending knee injury.

Regardless, Rodgers made it clear the Packers aren’t taking this rare early-season matchup between the border rivals for granted.

“It’s a healthy rivalry,” Rodgers said. “They’re a very good team, and it’s an important game for us, even though it’s Week 2.”

Series history

110th regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 58-49-2. Minnesota’s 20-13 win at Green Bay on Jan. 3 to end the 2015 regular season and earn the Vikings the NFC North title snapped a three-year run of dominance by the Packers in the rivals’ head-to-head matchups.

The Packers were unbeaten in the previous six games (5-0-1), stretching back to their 24-10 knockout of Minnesota in the wild-card round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field during the 2012 season.

Going back to the 2010 season, Green Bay is 10-2-1 against the Vikings, including a 5-1 mark in Minnesota.

AP’s advice for Jordy

Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson, who suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2011 season, had some advice for Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson in his return from a similar injury this year.

“He has to mentally understand that his ACL, that ligament in particular, is stronger than the one he didn’t tear,” Peterson said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters Wednesday. “So, pass that message on to him — that the one he tore is stronger than the one he didn’t tear, so go out there and just cut it loose. You’ve got to play fast, you’ve got to have that confidence to understand that piece of it and know that I can go all out and not be impotent and I’m still going to be good.”

Nelson, who, like Peterson, is 31 years old, had an encouraging return in the Packers’ 27-23 win Jacksonville last Sunday.

Nelson played 54 snaps in sweltering heat and had a game-high-tying six catches for 32 yards, highlighted by a short touchdown throw from Rodgers.

It was Nelson’s first game action since he sustained the ligament tear in his right knee in a preseason contest at Pittsburgh in August 2015.

Now, Nelson gets to face a Vikings team against which he’s had some big performances for the first time in nearly two years.

During the 2014 season, Nelson’s lone reception in the Packers’ 42-10 rout of visiting Minnesota at Lambeau Field was a 66-yard touchdown.

He had seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 44-31 in the Metrodome on Oct. 27, 2013, the Packers’ last appearance in the Vikings’ previous indoor home.

Lost to Duluth Kellys

The Packers are playing two straight road games at the start of the season for the first time since 1924.

That year, which was the club’s sixth season of play, Green Bay lost 6-3 at the Duluth Kelleys and 3-0 at the Chicago Cardinals.

The Packers went on to finish 7-4 and in sixth place in the NFL under head coach Curly Lambeau.

By the number

68.5 — Sacks by eighth-year linebacker Clay Matthews, tying him with the Reggie White for second place on the Packers’ all-time list. Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila has the team record with 74.5.