An encounter between a Wisconsin hunter and a deer is driving the internet wild to the tune of over 13 million views by 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 21. Dan W Hartley, of Janesville, Wis., posted the now-viral video to his Facebook page on Nov. 18, and has since been shared nearly 350,000 times. The video is a seven-minute encounter between Hartley and a large buck. The video starts out showing the buck within inches of Hartley. The buck, as he does numerous times throughout the video, proceeds to shove his antlers into Hartley, almost treating him like a scratching post.