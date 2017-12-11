Sorensen notches hat trick in Spartan home opener

The Spartans (4-2), who played their first five games on the road, also got two goals from Gunnar Hansen, and single goals from Ty Christianson, Luke Drougas and Kaleb Ullan.

Taylor Burger also dished out three assists and Cayden Laurvick, Trevor Dalbec and Blake Hanson all had two assists.

Superior took a 1-0 lead 2:14 into the game on Christianson’s first goal of the season.

After Menomonie goaltender Jacob Brown stopped a couple of shots, the puck snuck out to Christianson in the right circle where he beat Brown with a low shot.

A couple more saves by Brown, and another scramble in front of the net, were followed by Sorensen’s first goal, with an assist from Laurvick, at 10:17.

Drougas made 3-0 when he put the puck over Brown’s shoulder from the slot. Ullan and James Bronson assisted at 11:35.

Menomonie made it 3-1 on Carter Davidson’s power-play goal with 44.7 seconds remaining in the opening period. Nate Frank assisted on Davidson’s team-leading sixth goal.

The Spartans sandwiched a couple of power-play goals around a Mustang goal in the second period for a 5-2 lead after two periods.

The Spartans took a 4-1 lead when G. Hansen took a behind-the-net pass from Burger and scored while standing on the goal line to the left of the net.

Ryan Sisko scored for the Mustangs two minutes later when he put home the rebound after a Frank shot during a 2-on-1 breakaway.

It went to 5-2 on Sorenson’s one-timer after a pass from Dalbec with 1:40 left in the second period. B. Hanson also assisted on Sorenson’s second goal of the game.

The Spartans scored twice in the opening 2:37 of the third period – G. Hansen put home the rebound after a save on a shot by Laurvick, and Ullan scored on a power play with helpers from Burger and Drougas.

Sorensen completed his hat trick when he re-directed a shot past Brown with 1:42 remaining. Dalbec and Hanson picked up the assists.

Superior outshot Menomonie 45-14. Caden Welch was the winning goaltender with 12 saves. Brown finished with 37 saves for the Mustangs.

Superior hosts Cloquet Tuesday and North Shore Thursday. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

SPARTAN SPIN: Thomas Sitek scored four goals in the Superior JV’s 9-0 win over Menomonie. Spencer Gudowski, Sean McCoshen, Ethan Welch, Kobe Hansen and Tiegen Roden added a goal apiece.

Menomonie 1-1-0—2

Superior 3-2-3—8

First Period – 1. SHS, Ty Christianson (Taylor Burger, Spencer Gudowski), 2:14. 2. SHS, Grant Sorenson (Cayden Laurvick), 10:17. 3. Luke Drougas (Kaleb Ullan, James Bronson), 11:35.

Second Period – 5. SHS, Gunnar Hansen (Burger), 5:36 (pp). 6. Men., Ryan Sisko (Franks, Davidson), 9:46. 7. Sorenson (Trevor Dalbec, Blake Hanson), 15:20 (pp).

Third Period – 8. SHS, G. Hansen (Laurvick), 1:11. 9. SHS, Ullan (Burger, Drougas), 2:37 (pp). 10. SHS, Sorenson (Dalbec, B. Hanson), 15:18 (pp).

Saves – Jacob Brown, Men., 15-8-2—37. Caden Welch, SHS, 4-6-2—12.