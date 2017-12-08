North Shore knocks off SHS girls

Gracie Komarek scored for North Shore 12:29 into the first period.

The Spartans answered 47 seconds later when Brooklyn Burger scored with help from Rose Ion and Arika Trentor.

North Shore scored all three goals in the second period and then took a 5-1 lead at 7:55 of the third period on Emily Seipke’s goal.

The Spartans finished the scoring with goals from Addie Young and Destiny Holmes.

Autumn Siers and Katrina Casper played in goal for Superior. Siers had 28 saves and Casper stopped one of the two shots she faced.

Maureen Dwyer had 18 saves for North Shore.

The Spartans play at Hudson at 3 p.m. Saturday.

North Shore............................. 1 3 1 — 5

Superior.................................... 1 0 2 — 3

First Period — 1. NS, Gracie Komarek (Callie Klemmer), 12:29. 2. SHS, Brooklyn Burger (Rose Ion, Arika Trentor), 13:16.

Second Period — 3. NS, Klemmer (Jessie Ketola, Komarek), 3:08. 4. NS, Ketola, 10:31. 5. NS, Klemmer (Aurora Johnson), 15:42 (pp).

Third Period — 6. NS, Emily Seipke (Cora Carter), 7:55. 7. SHS, Addie Young (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 8:10. 8. SHS, Destiny Holmes (Trentor), 9:52.

Saves — Maureen Dwyer, NS, 10-3-5—18. Autumn Siers, SHS, 8-14-7—28. Katrina Casper, SHS, x-x-1—1.