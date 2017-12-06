SHS girls blanked by Moose Lake
Moose Lake Area defeated the Superior High School girls hockey team 2-0 Tuesday night at the Superior Ice Arena.
Josie Benzie and Ruby Mohelsky scored for the Rebels and Maddy Gamst finished with 23 saves.
Autumn Siers had 27 saves for the Spartans.
Superior will hold its annual “Ugly Sweater” fundraiser during Thursday’s game against North Shore. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Moose Lake Area.................. 1 0 1 — 2
Superior.................................... 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. Josie Benzie (Jamie Benzie, Ruby Mohelsky), :37.
Third period — 2. Mohelsky, 3:59 (pp).
Saves — Maddy Gamst, MLA, 23; Autumn Siers, SHS, 27.