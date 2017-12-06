SHS girls blanked by Moose Lake

Autumn Siers had 27 saves for the Spartans.

Superior will hold its annual “Ugly Sweater” fundraiser during Thursday’s game against North Shore. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Moose Lake Area.................. 1 0 1 — 2

Superior.................................... 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. Josie Benzie (Jamie Benzie, Ruby Mohelsky), :37.

Third period — 2. Mohelsky, 3:59 (pp).

Saves — Maddy Gamst, MLA, 23; Autumn Siers, SHS, 27.