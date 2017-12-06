Search
    SHS girls blanked by Moose Lake

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:39 a.m.
    Superior High School goalkeeper Autumn Siers keep a watchful eye on the puck during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Moose Lake Area at the Superior Ice Arena. (Tom Krob / shooterguyphotos.com)1 / 5
    Photos courtesy of Tom Krob / shooterguyphotos.com2 / 5
    Photos courtesy of Tom Krob / shooterguyphotos.com3 / 5
    Photos courtesy of Tom Krob / shooterguyphotos.com4 / 5
    Photos courtesy of Tom Krob / shooterguyphotos.com5 / 5

    Moose Lake Area defeated the Superior High School girls hockey team 2-0 Tuesday night at the Superior Ice Arena.

    Josie Benzie and Ruby Mohelsky scored for the Rebels and Maddy Gamst finished with 23 saves.

    Autumn Siers had 27 saves for the Spartans.

    Superior will hold its annual “Ugly Sweater” fundraiser during Thursday’s game against North Shore. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

    Moose Lake Area.................. 1          0           1          —   2

    Superior.................................... 0          0           0          —   0

    First period — 1. Josie Benzie (Jamie Benzie, Ruby Mohelsky), :37.

    Third period — 2. Mohelsky, 3:59 (pp).

    Saves — Maddy Gamst, MLA, 23; Autumn Siers, SHS, 27.

