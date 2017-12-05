SHS boys skate past Chippewa Falls

The Spartans outshot the Cardinals 38-11 on their way to improving to 3-2.

Taylor Burger, Gunnar Hansen, Max Curtis and Luke Drougas scored for Superior.

Curtis also dished out two assists. Kaleb Ullan also had two assists and Tucker Stamper had one.

Caden Welch picked up the win in goal for Superior with 10 saves. Jaden Hoople had 34 saves for the Cardinals.

Burger’s power-play goal, with assists from Ullan and Curtis, gave Superior a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period.

Hansen’s unassisted goal gave Superior a 2-0 lead 3:24 into the second period.

The Cardinals scored 13 seconds later when Lucas Steinmetz scored unassisted.

Superior completed the scoring with Luke Drougas’ power-play goal, on assists from Curtis and Tucker Stamper, with 7:06 remaining in the third period.

The Spartans host Menomonie at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Superior.................................... 1 2 1 — 4

Chippewa Falls...................... 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1. SHS, Taylor Burger (Kaleb Ullan, Max Curtis), 6:38 (pp).

Second Period — 2. SHS, Gunnar Hansen, 3:24. 3. CF, Lucas Steinmetz, 3:37. 4. SHS, Curtis (Ullan), 13:11.

Third Period — 5. SHS, Luke Drougas (Curtis, Tucker Stamper), 9:54 (pp).

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 3-3-4—10. Jaden Hoople, CF, 14-6-14—34.