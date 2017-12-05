SPARTAN ROUND-UP: Swimmers win opener

Foul trouble hurt Superior in a second half which saw it get outscored 27-13 and fall to 1-1 on the season.

“It was a strange game for us,” SHS coach Dave Kontny said. “We dug ourselves a bad hole by getting in such foul trouble early in the game.

“Our defensive pressure allowed us to get a lot of turnovers, but it also forced us to expend a ton of energy on defense. Then we just couldn’t get the ball to go in and in the second half our shooting got worse.”

The Spartans also made just 9-of-21 free throws.

“We did what we wanted to do — making them turn the ball over — but we just couldn’t convert from the floor or the free-throw line,” Kontny said. “It was just one of those nights. I did a poor job of coaching at critical times as well and that didn’t help either.”

Niya Wilson led the Spartans with 11 points. Emily Hunter, Maddy Myer and Lauren Raboin added six points apiece.

Kendra Kelley led Cloquet with a team-high 26-points, which included three 3-pointers.

“Give Cloquet credit, they earned this win,” Kontny said. “I feel bad for our girls, they work so hard every day and you just have games like this, it is what it is.

“We’re just going to take it one day at a time and work at improving. I love this team, they have a ton of heart and want to get better. I can’t ask for more than that.”

The Spartans play at Esko at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Superior........................ 30 13 — 43

Cloquet......................... 27 27 — 54

Cloquet — Carmen Foss 15, Abbey Collins 3, Kate Owens 2, Kendra Kelley 26, Hailey Giacomini 1, Vanna Kelley 1, Allie Wojtysiak 6. Totals 19 13-21 54.

3-point goals — K. Kelley 3.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 3, Sophie Kintop 2, Lexi Jensen 6, Niya Wilson 11, Emily Hunter 6, Maddy Myer 6, Lauren Raboin 6, Mady Stariha 3. Totals 16 9-21 43.

3-point goals — Myer, Stariha.

Boys swimming

The Spartans opened their season with an 88-85 win Thursday evening at Rice Lake.

Superior won 8-of-12 events, led by Jimmy Peterson, who won the 50 free and 100 backstroke, and was a member of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Andrew Lisak also had a hand in three wins, finishing first in the 200 individual medley and 400 free, while teaming with Peterson, Nate DeRoche and Ben Hintzman on the winning 400 free relay.

Nate DeRoche won the 100 butterfly by 28 seconds and teamed with Jimmy Peterson, Nate Peterson and Caden Willie to win the 200 medley relay.

Superior’s final win was Adam Young in diving.

Freshman Joe Kroeger picked up two wins for Rice Lake, winning the 100 free and as a member of the Warrriors’ winning 200 free relay.

Kroeger is the son of Mike and Trudy (Moe) Kroeger. Trudy graduated from SHS in 1978 and swam on the Spartan girls team.

The Spartans host Menomonie at 6:30 p.m. today.

Superior 88, Rice Lake 85

200-yard medley relay — 1. SHS (Jimmy Peterson, Nate Peterson, Nate DeRoche, Caden Willie), 2:15.31; 2. RL, 2:18.41; 3. RL, 2:40.28.

200 freestyle — 1. Unknown, RL, 2:18.15; 2. Ben Hintzman, SHS, 2:29.81; 3. Jameson Stone, 2:42.37.

200 individual medley — 1. Andrew Lisak, SHS, 2:51.89; 2. N. Peterson, SHS, 3:02.97; 3. Joey Schmitz, SHS, 3:21.59.

50 freestyle — 1. J. Peterson, SHS, 28.18; 2. Garett Solum, RL, 29.69; 3. Dylan Evavold, SHS, 32.53.

Diving — 1. Adam Young, SHS, 134.90.

100 butterfly — 1. DeRoche, SHS, 1:11.27; 2. Caleb Anderson, RL, 1:29.88; Cole Gregorich, RL, 1:42.31.

100 freestyle — 1. Joe Kroeger, RL, 1:01.17; 2. Hintzman, SHS, 1:08.36; 3. Jameson Stone, RL, 1:12.86.

400 freestyle — 1. Lisak, SHS, 5:13.42; 2. Brock Buergi, RL, 5:52.77; 3. Isiah Miller, RL, 5:58.29.

200 freestyle relay — 1. RL (Anderson, Jamesone, Schmitz, Kroeger), 2:01.19; 2. SHS (DeRoche, Willie, Young, Hintzman), 2:08.95; 3. RL (Parkman, Hrdlicka, Voiles, Gregorich), 2:32.07.

100 backstroke — 1. J. Peterson, SHS, 1:16.05; 2. Garrett Solum, RL, 1:17.86; 3. Brock Buergi, RL, 1:20.92.

100 breaststroke — 1. Cole Parkman, RL, 1:30.16; 2. Nate Peterson, SHS, 1:31.42; 3. Joey Schmitz, RL, 1:36.03.

400 freestyle relay — 1. SHS (DeRoche, Hintzman, Lisak, J. Peterson), 4:32.06; 2. RL (Solum, Buergi, Anderson, Kroeger), 4:46.60; 3. SHS (Young, Willie, Evavold, N. Peterson), 5:13.25.

Boys hockey

Peyton Hanson’s power-play goal 2:32 into overtime gave the Hudson Raiders a 2-1 victory over the Superior High School boys hockey team Saturday evening at Gornick Arena in Hudson.

After Superior missed out on an opportunity to score during a five-minute power play in the first period, Hudson, the defending state champs and top-ranked team Wisconsin, took a 1-0 lead on Rece Lila’s goal 2:59 into the second period.

Superior forced overtime when Luke Drougas scored with 51 seconds remaining in the third period.

Superior (2-2) plays at Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m.

Superior............. 0 0 1 0 — 1

Hudson.............. 0 1 0 1 — 2

Second Period — 1. H, Rece Lila (Grady Gornick), 2:59.

Third Period — 2. SHS, Luke Drougas, 16:09.

OT — 3. H, Peyton Hanson (Jordan Halverson, Ben Lundeen), 2:32.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 4-6-8-2—20. Alex Cohen, H, 7-13-3-2—25.