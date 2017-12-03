Spartans fall in OT at Hudson

After Superior missed out on an opportunity to score during a five-minute power play in the first period, Hudson, ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin, took a 1-0 lead on Rece Lila’s goal 2:59 into the second period.

Superior forced overtime when Luke Drougas scored with 51 seconds remaining in the third period.

Superior (2-2) plays at Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. Tuesday then plays at home for the first time this season against Menomonie at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Superior.................................... 0 0 1 0 — 1

Hudson..................................... 0 1 0 1 — 2

Second Period — 1. H, Rece Lila (Grady Gornick), 2:59.

Third Period — 2. SHS, Luke Drougas, 16:09.

OT — 3. H, Peyton Hanson (Jordan Halverson, Ben Lundeen), 2:32.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 4-6-8-2—20. Alex Cohen, H, 7-13-3-2—25. Penalties — SHS 8-16:00. H, 6-15:00. Power plays — SHS, 0-for-4. H, 1-for-6.