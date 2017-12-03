Spartans fall in OT at Hudson
Peyton Hanson’s power-play goal 2:32 into overtime gave the Hudson Raiders a 2-1 victory over the Superior High School boys hockey team Saturday evening at Gornick Arena in Hudson.
After Superior missed out on an opportunity to score during a five-minute power play in the first period, Hudson, ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin, took a 1-0 lead on Rece Lila’s goal 2:59 into the second period.
Superior forced overtime when Luke Drougas scored with 51 seconds remaining in the third period.
Superior (2-2) plays at Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. Tuesday then plays at home for the first time this season against Menomonie at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Superior.................................... 0 0 1 0 — 1
Hudson..................................... 0 1 0 1 — 2
Second Period — 1. H, Rece Lila (Grady Gornick), 2:59.
Third Period — 2. SHS, Luke Drougas, 16:09.
OT — 3. H, Peyton Hanson (Jordan Halverson, Ben Lundeen), 2:32.
Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 4-6-8-2—20. Alex Cohen, H, 7-13-3-2—25. Penalties — SHS 8-16:00. H, 6-15:00. Power plays — SHS, 0-for-4. H, 1-for-6.