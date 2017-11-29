Spartan hockey teams pick up wins

The Spartans (2-1) also got goals from Cayden Laurvick, Gunnar Hansen and Luke Drougas and Caden Welch was the winning goaltender.

Hansen’s tally was his first varsity goal.

The Spartans play at Hudson at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Raiders (2-0) are ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin and Superior is No. 6.

Superior will also play at Chippewa Falls Tuesday before playing their first home game of the season against Menomonie on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Girls hockey

The Spartans picked up their first win for new coach Marc Franta with a 2-0 victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday night in Chippewa Falls.

Both of Superior’s goals came in the first period. Addie Young scored with an assist from Alee Milinkovich-Gray at 4:52 and Rose Ion scored with help from Brooklyn Burger at 7:45.

Burger’s assist was her first varsity point.

Autumn Siers picked up the shutout with 16 saves.

Haley Frank had 23 saves for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (0-2).

Superior (1-2) hosts Moose Lake/Willow River at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior.................................... 2 0 0 — 2

CFM........................................... 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. SHS, Addie Young (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 4:52. 2. SHS, Rose Ion (Brookyln Burger), 7:45.

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 6-6-4—16. Haley Frank, CF/M, 7-9-7—23.

Wisconsinprephockey.net

Boys Hockey Poll

1 Hudson........................................................................ 2-0-0

2 Eau Claire Mem.......................................................... 2-0-0

3 Neenah/H/M................................................................ 1-0-0

4 Notre Dame................................................................ 1-1-0

5 Waukesha..................................................................... 2-0-1

6 Superior....................................................................... 2-1-0

7 University School....................................................... 3-1-0

8 Wausau West............................................................... 0-2-0

9 Verona.......................................................................... 1-1-1

10 West Salem............................................................... 1-0-0

HM — Antigo, Arrowhead, Eau Claire North, Stevens Point, Sun Prairie.

Wisconsinprephockey.net

Girls Hockey Poll

1 Hudson........................................................................ 0-0-0

2 EC/Altoona................................................................. 2-0-0

3 Bay Area....................................................................... 3-0-1

4 St. Croix Valley........................................................... 4-0-0

5 Warbirds/Beaver Dam............................................... 4-0-0

6 Rock County............................................................... 3-1-1

7 Wis. Valley Union........................................................ 1-0-0

8 Central Wis.................................................................. 1-3-0

9 Fox Cities.................................................................... 3-0-0

10 Sun Prairie................................................................. 0-1-0

HM — Appleton United, University School.