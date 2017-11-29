UWS ROUND-UP: Men's hockey ties with Northland College

Tuesday’s tie came 11 days after the Lumberjacks defeated UWS 3-2 in OT at Wessman Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Yellowjackets took a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the second period when Bruno Birzitis put home the rebound after a shot by Daniel Litchke.

It went to 2-0 at 12:42 when Alec Mackenzie’s shot went in off the stick of a Northland defender.

Northland cut the lead in half on Kyle Pouncy’s power-play goal 3:46 into the third period.

Litchke’s power-play goal, with assists from Birzitis and Blais, less than two minutes later gave UWS a 3-1 lead.

The Lumberjacks forced OT on goals by Lucas DeBenedet and Ty Kraus.

Superior finished 0-for-7 on the power play while Northland was 2-for-7.

Cole Skinner made 35 saves for the Yellowjackets (3-6-1) and AJ Smith stopped 33 shots for the Lumberjacks (2-5-2).

UWS plays UW-Stout Friday at the Fannetti Community Center in Menomonie and at UW-Stevens Point Saturday. Both games begin at 7 p.m. and will be carried live on KUWS 91.3 FM.

UW-Superior........................... 0 2 1 0 — 3

Northland................................. 0 0 3 0 — 3

First Period — No scoring.

Second Period — 1. UWS, Bruno Birzitis 2 (Daniel Litchke, Liam Blais), 0:19 (pp). 2. UWS, Alec Mackenzie 2 (Dylan Nelson, Aidan Salerno), 12:31.

Third Period — 3. NC, Kyle Pouncy (Lucas DeBenedet, Kalib Ford), 3:46 (pp). 4. UWS, Litchke (Blais, Birzitis), 5:00 (pp). 5. NC, DeBenedet (Michael Courvoiser), 9:59. 6. NC, Ty Kraus (Jason Reynolds, Ford), 13:27.

Saves — Cole Skinner, UWS, 10-9-15-1—35. AJ Smith, NC, 12-8-7-6—33.

Men’s basketball

UWS lost to UW-Eau Claire 69-60 Tuesday night at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire.

UWEC’s George Diekelman led all scorers with 19 points and Chris Duff had 17 points for the Blugolds (3-2), who shot 50.9 percent from the field.

Superior (2-4) fell behind 38-24 at halftime after shooting 38.46 percent from the field in the first half. Eau Claire led by as many as 20 points with 4:04 to go in the first.

The Yellowjackets finished 46.2 percent shooting as Shaq Coleman led with 15 points, to go along with six assists.

Vid Milenkovic and Colton Williams each had 12 points and Nate Kalien finished with nine points.

UWS struggled to get to the free-throw line for the second straight game, shooting only four in the entire game, while the Blugolds hit all of their four.

The Yellowjackets countered that with 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 9-of-18.

The Yellowjackets host UW-Stevens Point at 5 p.m. Saturday.

UW-Superior.......................... 24 36 — 60

UW-Eau Claire....................... 38 31 — 69