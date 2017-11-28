PREVIEW: Spartans third in season-opening tourney

The Spartans opened the tournament Friday night with a 3-0 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in one semifinal game.

Max Plunkett and Max Curtis scored first-period power-play goals for Superior in its win over the Warriors.

Taylor Burger added a power-play goal in the second period and Luke Drougas finished the scoring with an empty-netter in the third.

Caden Welch, Superior’s winning goaltender, picked up an assist on Burger’s goal.

Ben Langlois scored for the Warriors and Nick Hahner had 20 saves.

Welch finished with 32 saves on Friday night and Bo Buckley stopped 12 shots for the Tritons, who were 2-of-10 on the power play thanks to Superior’s 11 penalties for 25 minutes.

After Matthew Kini gave the Tritons a 1-0 lead 10:31 into the game, Spencer Allen and Brendan Poshak added second-period power-play goals.

The host Old Abes, who defeated Wausau West 4-1 Friday, defeated GBND 5-2 in the championship game.

Superior plays at Rice Lake at 7 p.m. today and at Hudson at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Season preview

The Spartans were 12-13-2 last season, which ended with a 7-0 loss at Hudson in the sectional finals. The Raiders went on to defeat Waukesha North Co-op 2-1 in the state championship game.

Superior advanced to the sectional final with wins over Spooner (8-0) and New Richmond (5-2).

The Spartans return seven seniors led by Welch, a three-year starter in goal.

The Spartans also return three of their top four scores, led by junior Burger, who was second with 11 goals and 13 assists. One point back was senior Max Plunkett with 11 goals and 12 assists, and fourth in scoring was senior Luke Drougas (4-10-14).

One player that didn’t return was last year’s leading scorer Tyler Nelson, who had six goals and 21 assists as a sophomore. Nelson is playing AAA junior hockey with the Madison Capitals.

Other returning seniors include forwards Tucker Stamper (6-3-9) and Joe Eliason and defensemen Blake Hanson (3-5-8) and Ty Christianson.

SPARTAN SPIN: In the wisconsinprephockey.net preseason poll, Wausau West is No. 2; ECM is No. 3; GBND is No. 6; and Superior is No. 10. … In the Lake Superior Jamboree on Nov. 21, Superior defeated Ashland, 1-0; Proctor, 3-0; and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay), 2-1. … Assistant coaches for head coach Jason Kalin are Rob Downs, Ryan Hendry and Evan Nelson. … The team managers are Sarah King, Rachel Jackman, Miranda Primus and Nate Olson.

Saturday’s Game

Superior......................... 2 1 1 — 4

Wausau West.................. 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1. SHS, Max Plunkett (pp). 2. Max Curtis (pp). 3. WW, Ben Langlois.

Second Period — 4. SHS, Taylor Burger (Caden Welch) (pp).

Third Period — 5. SHS, Luke Drougas, (en).

Friday’s Game

GB Notre Dame................ 1 2 0 — 3

Superior......................... 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. Matthew Kini (Jon Fry), 10:31.

Second period — 2. Spencer Allen (Bryce Poshak, Brendan Poshak), 2:49 (pp); 3. Brendan Poshak (Logan Braun), 7:40 (pp).

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Bo Buckley, GBND, 3-4-5—12; Caden Welch, SHS, 14-10-8—32.

Superior High School

2017-18 Boys Hockey Schedule

Eau Claire Mem. Tournament

Fri., Nov. 24........ vs. GBND (L, 3-0)

Sat., Nov. 25....... vs. Wausau West (W, 4-1)

Tue., Nov. 28...... at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 2......... at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5........ at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 9......... vs. Menomonie, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 12...... vs. Cloquet, 7:30 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 14..... vs. Two Harbors, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16....... at Antigo, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 19...... vs. Proctor, 7:30 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 21..... at Denfeld, 5:15 p.m.

Showdown in Titletown

Dec. 27-29.......... vs. TBD

Thur., Jan. 4........ vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13....... vs. Eau Claire North, 2 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 16....... vs. Hibbing, 7:30 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 18...... vs. Greenway

Sat., Jan. 20....... vs. Hudson, 4 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 25...... at Cloquet, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30....... at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 1........ vs. Duluth East, 7:30 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 5........ at Hermantown, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10....... vs. Eau Claire Mem., 8 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 13....... WIAA Regional, 7 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 15...... WIAA Regional, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 20....... WIAA Sectional

Fri., Feb. 23......... Sectional Final at Amery

March 1-3............ State: Alliant Energy Center

Superior High School

2017-18 Boys Hockey Roster

2 Logan Leif............................... F So.

3 Kobe Hansen.......................... F So.

4 Cayden Laurvick.................... F Jr.

5 Jakob Holmlund................... D Jr.

6 Max Plunkett.......................... F Sr.

7 Jaxon D'Auria........................ D So.

8 Luke Drougas........................ D Sr.

9 Gunnar Hansen....................... F So.

10 Grant Sorensen.................... F Jr.

11 Blake Hanson....................... D Sr.

12 Ian Johnson.......................... F Jr.

13 Kaleb Ullan........................... F Sr.

14 Alex Hanson......................... D So.

15 Drew DeBruyne................... D Jr.

16 Tucker Stamper................... F Sr.

17 James Bronson.................... F Jr.

18 Keagan Rice......................... D Jr.

19 Ty Christianson................... D Sr.

20 Joe Eliason........................... F Sr.

21 Trevor Dalbec...................... F Jr.

22 Derrick Mattson.................. D Jr.

23 Sean McCoshen.................. D So.

24 Max Curtis........................... D Jr.

25 Tiegan Roden....................... F So.

26 Taylor Burger....................... F Jr.

27 Spencer Gudowski.............. F So.

28 Thomas Sitek...................... D So.

29 Austin Buck........................... F Jr.

30 Caden Welch........................ G Sr.

31 Dayton Podvin.................... G Jr.

33 Archer Siers.......................... F Fr.

34 Ethan Welch.......................... F Fr.